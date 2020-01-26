Watch the final interview of Kobe Bryant before his death

Kevin Winter / Getty Images
Just because he left the basketball court doesn't mean Kobe Bryant It was made inspiring.
While fans of sports and pop culture continue to mourn the death of the NBA legend, Kobe's final interview before his death has emerged.
In an interview with USA Today Published on January 23, the former Los Angeles Lakers player expressed his happiness in his careers outside of basketball. A particular job that I especially admired was the children's books I worked with. Wizenard's series.
"You have to do what you like to do. I love telling stories," he shared with the post. "I love inspiring children or providing tools to help them."
Kobe even launched his own publishing company as a platform to share his stories. "I have an idea for an entire universe that focuses on sport, fantasy and magic," he said. USA Today. "It's as if the Olympic Games and Harry Potter had a baby."
According to the profile, Kobe regularly reported to his office at 8 a.m., leaving work around 2 p.m. to pick up his daughters from school. I would return to work around 3:30 p.m. for more work
And among all his work and passions, Kobe also liked to pass on his athletic skills to the younger athletes.
"It is very important to take youth sports training seriously because you are helping the emotional (development) of young children," he shared. "Therefore, it is to understand not to be too critical and to understand that (there will be) mistakes."
Kobe died in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California, Sunday morning. According to officials, he was one of the five people who died in the accident, which is currently under investigation.
The sport legend was married to Vanessa Bryant and they had four daughters together.
