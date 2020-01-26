Watch the final interview of Kobe Bryant before his death

Just because he left the basketball court doesn't mean Kobe Bryant It was made inspiring.

While fans of sports and pop culture continue to mourn the death of the NBA legend, Kobe's final interview before his death has emerged.

%MINIFYHTMLe7c69d795489385f9f5a50a88e2fc18313% %MINIFYHTMLe7c69d795489385f9f5a50a88e2fc18314%

In an interview with USA Today Published on January 23, the former Los Angeles Lakers player expressed his happiness in his careers outside of basketball. A particular job that I especially admired was the children's books I worked with. Wizenard's series.

"You have to do what you like to do. I love telling stories," he shared with the post. "I love inspiring children or providing tools to help them."

Kobe even launched his own publishing company as a platform to share his stories. "I have an idea for an entire universe that focuses on sport, fantasy and magic," he said. USA Today. "It's as if the Olympic Games and Harry Potter had a baby."