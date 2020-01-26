Watch Kobe Bryant share Daughter Gigi's basketball dream in the 2018 video

Kobe BryantHer daughter dreamed of continuing her father's basketball legacy.
On Sunday morning, the 41-year-old Los Angeles Lakers legend and his 13-year-old daughter. Gianna "Gigi,quot; Bryant both died in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California. According to a press conference on Sunday afternoon, Kobe and Gigi were two of the nine people who died in the accident, which is currently under investigation. TMZ reports that Kobe and Gigi were heading to Mamba Academy basketball practice in nearby Thousand Oaks, California, at the time of the accident.
Gigi was an avid basketball player, following in his father's footsteps. In October 2018, during an appearance in Jimmy Kimmel LiveKobe talked about training her daughter's team after her own retirement.
"They are doing well … they have been playing for a year and a half," Kobe told the host. Jimmy Kimmel. "They don't have seasons, it's crazy. They just have tournaments like every weekend."
When asked how "serious,quot; he gets with the team and if they are "breaking the game movie," Kobe replied with a smile, "Not yet, but we will. We will do it absolutely."
"What we are trying to do is try to teach children how excellence is," Kobe explained. "Some of them may want to play in the WNBA, others do not, but we try to give them a basis for the amount of work and preparation that is needed to be excellent in whatever they choose to do."
When asked if his daughter might want to play in the WNBA, Kobe replied: "Surely."
"This boy, man," Kobe said with admiration. "The best thing that happens is that when we go out, the fans will come to me and she will stand by my side and tell me: & # 39; You must have a child, you and V must have a child, man. You have to do what someone continue with your tradition, the legacy. "
In response, Gigi said: "I have this."
Kobe, who is survived by his wife Vanessa Bryant, is also the father of Natalia Bryant17 Bianka Bryant, 3 and Capri Bryant, 7 months.
Kobe and Vanessa welcomed their fourth daughter in June, announcing her birth on social media. Capri's middle name is a tribute to his father, Kobe. A few months after the birth of Capri "Koko,quot;, Kobe returned to Jimmy Kimmel Live and talked about his family.
"I love having girls, I love them, they are amazing," Kobe said. "I love my girls."
You can see the heartbreaking video clips above.
Our thoughts are with the Bryant family during this devastating time.