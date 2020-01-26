Watch Kobe Bryant share Daughter Gigi's basketball dream in the 2018 video

Kobe BryantHer daughter dreamed of continuing her father's basketball legacy.

On Sunday morning, the 41-year-old Los Angeles Lakers legend and his 13-year-old daughter. Gianna "Gigi,quot; Bryant both died in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California. According to a press conference on Sunday afternoon, Kobe and Gigi were two of the nine people who died in the accident, which is currently under investigation. TMZ reports that Kobe and Gigi were heading to Mamba Academy basketball practice in nearby Thousand Oaks, California, at the time of the accident.

Gigi was an avid basketball player, following in his father's footsteps. In October 2018, during an appearance in Jimmy Kimmel LiveKobe talked about training her daughter's team after her own retirement.

"They are doing well … they have been playing for a year and a half," Kobe told the host. Jimmy Kimmel. "They don't have seasons, it's crazy. They just have tournaments like every weekend."