Wait, why didn't FKA twigs sing during the Grammy Prince Tribute?

The 2020 Grammy Awards tribute to The princeSome fans scratched their heads.

Sunday night, UsherY FKA twigs He took the stage to honor the deceased icon, who died in 2016, with an interpretation of some of his best songs, including "Kiss,quot; and "When Doves Cry."

The performance was partly to promote the next Let & # 39; s Go Crazy: The GRAMMY Salute to Prince concert that includes artists like Beck, Common, John Legend and more, but left fans annoyed when Twigs could never join Usher through the microphone.

%MINIFYHTML6c954fd171d4793d426cfcb1158624c613% %MINIFYHTML6c954fd171d4793d426cfcb1158624c614%

During the presentation, Twigs was seen dancing gracefully on a pole next to "Yes!" singer, and at one point they even danced on the singer when the tribute came to an end.

However, she never joined the microphone and then tweeted"Of course I wanted to sing in the Grammy. I was not asked this time, but I hope in the future. However, what an honor. Congratulations to all the winners x,quot;.