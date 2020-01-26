Wait, why didn't FKA twigs sing during the Grammy Prince Tribute?

The 2020 Grammy Awards tribute to The princeSome fans scratched their heads.
Sunday night, UsherY FKA twigs He took the stage to honor the deceased icon, who died in 2016, with an interpretation of some of his best songs, including "Kiss,quot; and "When Doves Cry."
The performance was partly to promote the next Let & # 39; s Go Crazy: The GRAMMY Salute to Prince concert that includes artists like Beck, Common, John Legend and more, but left fans annoyed when Twigs could never join Usher through the microphone.
During the presentation, Twigs was seen dancing gracefully on a pole next to "Yes!" singer, and at one point they even danced on the singer when the tribute came to an end.
However, she never joined the microphone and then tweeted"Of course I wanted to sing in the Grammy. I was not asked this time, but I hope in the future. However, what an honor. Congratulations to all the winners x,quot;.
Quickly, fans turned to Twitter to express their confusion and outrage because Twigs was apparently not a central part of the tribute.
"So, are FKA twigs shrinking to a Usher backup dancer right now?" a fan raised on Twitter.
"The audacity to present FKA Twigs in a tribute to Prince and not have her singing,quot; another intervened.
Rolling Stone Writer Rob sheffield additional, "Imagine making the decision not to let FKA Twigs sing anything."
The reason why the singer was not included in the voices is beyond us, especially because she was nominated earlier in the evening for Best Music Video for her song "Cellophane,quot;.
All we can say is that her voice would have been a welcome addition to honor Her Real Evil and that we hope that one day we will also hear her cover one of the incredible songs of the last icon.
For a summary of the Grammy 2020 Awards, don't miss the ME! After the party Special tonight at 11:30 p.m. ET / 8: 30 p.m. PT. And see ME! News Monday at 7 a.m. for more news from the Grammys!
%MINIFYHTML6c954fd171d4793d426cfcb1158624c615%