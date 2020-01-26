Vitality Nations Cup: Watch New Zealand vs Jamaica on YouTube | Netball news

New Zealand will face Jamaica in the final of the Vitality Nations Cup: watch through our YouTube broadcast.

The two sides met before in the competition with world champions prevailing 71-45. However, Jamaica will enter the match with confidence after a determined performance against Vitality Roses of England.

The coverage of this match starts at 4.45 p.m. with a first central pass at 5 p.m. and complete the four days of action.

Earlier in the Copper Box Arena, Las Rosas secured third place after a scathing encounter with South Africa. After 60 fascinating minutes, Jess Thirlby's team was left with 65-63 winners.

Sky Sports is your live netball home. Watch all Vitality Nations Cup matches on the air and through our YouTube broadcasts. The Vitality Netball Superleague also returns on February 22 with the Birmingham Arena Season Opener.