View all fashion looks of the Grammys 2020 red carpet

Attention to all music lovers: Tonight is your night!
After much excitement and anticipation, the Grammys 2020 are finally here and their favorite singers, composers and performers come together to celebrate the best of music. Hosted by Alicia Keys, the live broadcast will surely present more than a few unforgettable performances.
For starters, the list of expected artists includes Demi lovato, the Jonas brothers, Camila Cabello, Blake shelton Y gwen Stefani. As for who attends, the guest list continues to grow with stars from list A as Ariana Grande, John legend and countless others that have a main seat.
While musical acts are great, many pop culture fans also hope to discover who will win big. Lizzo dominates the leader board with eight nominations followed by Lil Nas X Y Billie eilish with six
But before your favorite singers take the stage inside the Staples Center and the trophies are delivered, we have to talk about fashion.
From the beautiful dresses and the bright jewels to the flashy accessories and the fabulous shoes, we have it covered in our huge gallery of red carpets that is updated throughout the night.
Sit back and enjoy the wild looks on the biggest music night.
Look at the E! Live from the red carpet Coverage of the 2020 Grammy Awards on Sunday, January 26 from 4 p.m. ET / 1 p.m. PT followed by the Grammys broadcast at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT in CBS. And for a summary of the biggest music night immediately after the show, don't miss the ME! After the party Special at 11:30 p.m. ET / 8: 30 p.m. PT, only in E!