View all fashion looks of the Grammys 2020 red carpet

Attention to all music lovers: Tonight is your night!

After much excitement and anticipation, the Grammys 2020 are finally here and their favorite singers, composers and performers come together to celebrate the best of music. Hosted by Alicia Keys, the live broadcast will surely present more than a few unforgettable performances.

For starters, the list of expected artists includes Demi lovato, the Jonas brothers, Camila Cabello, Blake shelton Y gwen Stefani. As for who attends, the guest list continues to grow with stars from list A as Ariana Grande, John legend and countless others that have a main seat.

While musical acts are great, many pop culture fans also hope to discover who will win big. Lizzo dominates the leader board with eight nominations followed by Lil Nas X Y Billie eilish with six

But before your favorite singers take the stage inside the Staples Center and the trophies are delivered, we have to talk about fashion.