Vicki Gunvalson on the true departure of housewives – "There are two sides to each story,quot;

Vicki Gunvalson is becoming real about his departure from the reality television series, The true housewives of Orange County. Us Magazine claims that the 57-year-old reality star went to his Twitter account today, on January 26, to call Andy Cohen, as well as the show's production team.

A social media user told Vicki Gunvalson that Andy did not support her at this previous meeting, and she replied: "No, he did not! Very revealing, to say the least." Gunvalson added that he regrets staying at the series as long as he did.

Another person online suggested that she should have been fired due to her actions at the meeting, however, Gunvalson states that many things happened behind the scenes that viewers would not have a chance to see.

Gunvalson states that after he was lied and manipulated, he simply went crazy. "Always 2 sides of each story," commented the reality. In addition, the 57-year-old man claimed that the show was moving in the wrong direction.

As previously reported, Gunvalson announced that he would not return to the set of The true housewives of Orange County Last Friday During a conversation with journalists from Us magazine, the star said she and the producers disagreed with the details.

On his Instagram account, he said it was time for him to pack his bags and leave. Last Friday, a source who spoke with the producers in Bravo said they did not ask him to return after Vicki suggested he was not interested in a part-time role.

Another person in his account suggested that Andy Cohen did not want to pay him how much he was worth, and Gunvalson agreed, adding that Andy does not negotiate wages.

When it was announced that Vicki would leave the series, Andy left a sincere post about her, stating that she was an "original,quot; and that she was always herself.

As fans of the show know, Gunvalson was originally a full-time member of the popular series, but was abandoned to the role of "friend,quot; during season 14 last year.



