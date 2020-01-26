Vernon Philander of South Africa fined for insulting Jos Buttler | Cricket News

%MINIFYHTMLe2767a68cc59975be8f7d602aca042a111% %MINIFYHTMLe2767a68cc59975be8f7d602aca042a112%





Vernon Philander received a fine and a demerit point after swearing in Jos Buttler in Johannesburg

%MINIFYHTMLe2767a68cc59975be8f7d602aca042a113% %MINIFYHTMLe2767a68cc59975be8f7d602aca042a114%

Vernon Philander has been fined 15 percent of his match rate and delivered a demerit point for his expulsion to Jos Buttler on the second day of the fourth Test in Johannesburg.

The South African sailor, who played his final test before joining Somerset as a Kolpak player, used inappropriate language after firing Buttler in Wanderers on Saturday.

Buttler had earned a good point of demerit after swearing in Philander during the victory of 189 England races in Cape Town in the second round.

Philander's demerit point will prove irrelevant to the 34-year-old who retired from test cricket after this match took 224 wickets in 64 games since his debut against Australia in 2011.

The pacemaker is currently fighting a suspected hamstring injury and left the field after playing 1.3 in England's second inning at Wanderers, once South Africa had been dragged by 183.