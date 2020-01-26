United States fines Delta with $ 50,000 for ordering Muslim passengers to leave planes | USA news

%MINIFYHTML52fa8da622d4b565e826acda800e067111% %MINIFYHTML52fa8da622d4b565e826acda800e067112%

The United States Department of Transportation (DOT) has fined Delta Air Lines $ 50,000 for ordering three Muslim passengers to leave the planes even after the company's security officials authorized them to travel.

Delta denied discriminating against passengers in two separate incidents, but agreed that it could have handled situations differently, according to a consent order issued on Friday by DOT.

The department said the airline violated the anti-prejudice laws by removing passengers and ordered it to provide training on cultural sensitivity to pilots, flight attendants and customer service agents involved in the incidents.

In an incident on July 26, 2016, a Muslim couple was removed from Delta flight 229 at the Charles de Gaulle airport in Paris after a passenger told the flight attendant that her behavior made her "very uncomfortable and nervous."

"Mrs. X,quot; wore a headscarf and the passenger said "Mr. X,quot; had inserted something in his watch. The flight attendant said she saw Mr. X texting on his cell phone using the word "Allah,quot; several times.

The captain then spoke with Delta's corporate security, who said Mr. and Mrs. X were US citizens returning to their homes and that "there were no red flags." However, the captain refused to let them board the plane again.

The Department of Transportation said that the captain had not followed Delta's security protocol and it seemed that "if it were not for the religion perceived by Mr. and Mrs. X, Delta would not have withdrawn or denied them to re-board." your fly.

The other case in the consent order occurred five days later in Amsterdam. Hostesses and passengers complained about a Muslim passenger, but the copilot saw nothing unusual in the man, and Delta's security office said his record was not worrying.

The captain prepared to begin the flight to New York, then returned to the boarding gate and removed the man and his bags and searched the area around his seat. The man was not subjected to an additional evaluation before boarding a subsequent flight, which according to the Department of Transportation showed that his expulsion from the first flight was discriminatory.

& # 39; Slap on the wrist & # 39;

The Council of American-Islamic Relations (CAIR) questioned the size of the sentence.

Delta earned almost $ 4.8 billion last year, and for a company that is profitable, "$ 50,000 is basically a slap on the wrist," said Karen Dabdoub, executive director of the Cincinnati chapter of CAIR.

"But it is a good sign that DOT is taking this seriously." "I'm glad to see Delta received some kind of penalty."

The government did not explain how the amount of the fine was determined, but said it "establishes a strong deterrent against similar future illegal practices of Delta and other operators."

The company did not agree with the government's discrimination argument, but "Delta does not dispute that each of these two incidents could have been handled differently," the government said in the consent order.

Delta said that in both cases, it acted based on the behavior of the passengers, not their identity, and their employees acted reasonably.

The Atlanta-based airline said that after the 2016 incidents it improved its procedures to investigate suspicious behaviors to make it "more collaborative and objective."