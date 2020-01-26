Tyreek Hill: see their best touchdowns of the 2019/20 season | NFL news

















3:24



Before the Super Bowl LIV in Miami, we've selected some of Tyreek Hill's best plays this season

Check out some of the incredible athletic moves made by the fast receiver of the Kansas City Chiefs Tyreek Hill this season.

Patrick Mahomes is the star of the show and will be in the spotlight at Super Bowl LIV in Miami, but he wouldn't be so successful in the deep passes without his fourth-year catcher, Hill.

Despite missing four games with a shoulder injury suffered at the opening of the season, Hill returned in Week Six against Houston and wasted no time proving his worth with a 46-yard jump over double coverage for a touchdown spectacular.

With Mahomes also injured in the middle of the season, Hill stepped forward, carrying Matt Moore's 57 and 40-yard bombs against the Broncos and the Vikings in two crucial victories.

In week 14, Hill even did it in the snow with two touchdowns at home against Denver, including a 41 yards, then, when the Chiefs needed a spark against the Titans in the AFC Championship game, he scored the two initial touchdowns from Kansas City as they returned from 10-0 and 17-7 down to finally win 35-24.

Click on the video at the top of the page to see the best Hill plays of this season!