Tyler, the creator wins the best rap album in the Grammys 2020

Tyler, the Grammy winner!

At the 2020 Grammy Awards, the crowd went crazy when the presenter Issa Raeannounced that Tyler the creator won the best rap album!

The artist took the stage, adorably with his mother, to accept the award for his fifth studio album, Igor.

"Okay, I have to say my talking dog," he joked while his mother cried at his side (making us cry a little too).

However, he immediately expressed gratitude for his mother and said: "One, to my mother, you did a great job raising this guy."

Then he thanked his manager and added: "You took a seed and watered it, and I thank you for trusting my ideas."

He also nodded to his friends and family, praising them for: "Trusting my ideas and enduring my annoying hyperactive energy since we were children, but always being there."

Of course, he also yelled at the fans, saying, "To the new fans, to the old ones, all the crazy things I do. I never felt completely accepted in rap and stuff, so they always support me and bring me here, I really appreciate it. "