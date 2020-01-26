Tyler, the creator becomes Tyler, the button of the Grammys 2020

This just in: Tyler the creatorThe 2020 Grammy set caused a earthquake.
Much could be said about the appearance of the rapper's red carpet at tonight's ceremony, but we will let the photos tell the whole story. Tyler, who is nominated for Best Rap Album, channeled his inner buttons into an appearance that really needs your absolute attention.
The bubblegum pink suit was completed with a matching suitcase (after all, it's a bellboy), a red hat and white gloves. When Tyler, 28, came out on the red carpet, he opened the suitcase to reveal its contents.
Drum roll please …
Just a lot of clothes, presumably from the Tyler Golf le Fleur line.
We have many questions, but we are not sure there are answers. Maybe that is the point. Maybe it's better not to know. Experience the journey of Tyler Grammys for yourself in our gallery below:
David Fisher / Shutterstock
The great revelation
Don't make us wait, Tyler.
Steve Granitz / WireImage
Instantly iconic
A perfectly packed suitcase? We will take it.
Steve Granitz / WireImage
Surprise
One more without sunglasses just in case.
Steve Granitz / WireImage
Just a little closer …
Jordan Strauss / Invision / AP / Shutterstock
Easy
