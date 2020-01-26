Home Entertainment Tyler, the creator becomes Tyler, the button of the Grammys 2020

Tyler, the creator becomes Tyler, the button of the Grammys 2020

This just in: Tyler the creatorThe 2020 Grammy set caused a earthquake.

Much could be said about the appearance of the rapper's red carpet at tonight's ceremony, but we will let the photos tell the whole story. Tyler, who is nominated for Best Rap Album, channeled his inner buttons into an appearance that really needs your absolute attention.

The bubblegum pink suit was completed with a matching suitcase (after all, it's a bellboy), a red hat and white gloves. When Tyler, 28, came out on the red carpet, he opened the suitcase to reveal its contents.

%MINIFYHTML2a8a33d43e98c193fb90319c99eba77813% %MINIFYHTML2a8a33d43e98c193fb90319c99eba77814%

Drum roll please …

Just a lot of clothes, presumably from the Tyler Golf le Fleur line.

We have many questions, but we are not sure there are answers. Maybe that is the point. Maybe it's better not to know. Experience the journey of Tyler Grammys for yourself in our gallery below:

David Fisher / Shutterstock

The great revelation

Don't make us wait, Tyler.

Tyler the Creator, Grammy 2020, Grammy Awards

Steve Granitz / WireImage

Instantly iconic

A perfectly packed suitcase? We will take it.

Tyler the Creator, Grammy 2020, Grammy Awards

Steve Granitz / WireImage

Surprise

One more without sunglasses just in case.

Tyler the Creator, Grammy 2020, Grammy Awards

Steve Granitz / WireImage

Just a little closer …

Tyler the Creator, Grammy 2020, Grammy Awards

Jordan Strauss / Invision / AP / Shutterstock

Easy

The 2020 Grammy Awards are broadcast at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT in CBS. For a summary of the biggest music night immediately after the show, don't miss the ME! After the party Special at 11:30 p.m. ET / 8: 30 p.m. PT. And see ME! News Monday morning at 7 a.m. for more information about the Grammys!

