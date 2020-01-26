Tyler, the creator becomes Tyler, the button of the Grammys 2020

This just in: Tyler the creatorThe 2020 Grammy set caused a earthquake.

Much could be said about the appearance of the rapper's red carpet at tonight's ceremony, but we will let the photos tell the whole story. Tyler, who is nominated for Best Rap Album, channeled his inner buttons into an appearance that really needs your absolute attention.

The bubblegum pink suit was completed with a matching suitcase (after all, it's a bellboy), a red hat and white gloves. When Tyler, 28, came out on the red carpet, he opened the suitcase to reveal its contents.

Drum roll please …