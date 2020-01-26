Turin players suppress tears after a 7-0 beating by Atalanta | Soccer news

%MINIFYHTML99e819de16798e81922c015e4fe2516111% %MINIFYHTML99e819de16798e81922c015e4fe2516112%

Chief Walter Mazzarri: "Everything was indefensible today. This action was unjustifiable. All we can do is apologize."





Torino's 19-year-old striker, Vincenzo Millico, fights tears with the final whistle

The Turin players were suppressing tears after being attacked 7-0 at home by Atalanta in Serie A on Saturday.

The Turin club conceded seven goals in a local league match for the first time in its history, which led thousands of fans to leave the game earlier.

Some of Torino's players, including Lorenzo De Silvestri and the youth team striker Vincenzo Millico, were clearly distressed by the final whistle.

The & # 39; ultras & # 39; The club left with 30 minutes left and, according to reports, began protesting in front of the Stadio Olimpico Grande Torino, expressing frustration with President Urbano Cairo and coach Walter Mazzarri.

"I have come to apologize for an indefensible performance. I have already told the players that we are going directly to a training retreat, then we will see what happens," said Mazzarri. DAZN.

"Everything was indefensible today. This action was unjustifiable. All we can do is apologize. There is nothing more to say."

"This 7-0 at home was something humiliating that moved me, the worst moment since I've been here," striker Andrea Belotti said. "We just have to apologize for the performance that was not up to Torino."

Josip Ilic scored a & # 39; hat-trick & # 39 ;, which included an impressive improvised free kick from near the midline, while Atalanta moved level in points with Roma in fourth. Torino is in tenth.