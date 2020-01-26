TSRSports: LeBron James beats Kobe Bryant for third place in the all-time NBA score list

%MINIFYHTML75a45effbd0cac9b51f8fd319b64a7c111% %MINIFYHTML75a45effbd0cac9b51f8fd319b64a7c112%

Last night, LeBron James added another achievement to his legacy by climbing to third place on the NBA All-Time Score List. The place that was previously occupied by Kobe Bryant. However, when LeBron and the Lakers faced the Sixers, and during the game, LeBron scored his 33,644th point, placing it one place higher on the list.

Kobe Bryant turned to social media to congratulate LeBron for his achievement. He said: "Continue advancing the game @KingJames. I respect my brother # 33644 a lot."

LeBron also reflected on his achievement and said: "To summarize, I am now here with a Lakers uniform, in Philadelphia, where he is from. The first time I met him, he gave me his shoes at the All-Star Weekend. It's surreal. It makes no sense, but the universe simply puts things in your life. And I think that when you live the right way, when you give everything to whatever you are doing, things happen organically. "

%MINIFYHTML75a45effbd0cac9b51f8fd319b64a7c113% %MINIFYHTML75a45effbd0cac9b51f8fd319b64a7c114%

He continued: "And it's not supposed to make sense, but it just happens. And I'm happy to have a conversation with Kobe Bean Bryant, one of the best basketball players of all time, one of the best Lakers of all time. The man has two shirts hanging at the Staples Center. It's crazy. "