TSRAngelz: Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna Bryant die in a helicopter crash

Roommates, we are sending our deepest prayers and condolences to the loved ones of Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna. In tragic news, it has been confirmed that the basketball legend and his daughter were among the five victims who were confirmed dead after a helicopter accident on Sunday morning.

According to TMZ, the accident took place in Calabasas, the official cause of the accident is currently under investigation. Eyewitnesses told the site that they heard the engine sizzle before it turned off.

It is known that Kobe traveled by helicopter for years, he would travel from Newport Beach, CA to the StaplesCenter on DTLA in his Sikorsky S-76 helicopter.

After the news that Kobe was one of the victims of the accident, Kobe representatives confirmed to TMZ Sports that Gianna was also on board. According to reports, they were going to the Mamba Academy for a basketball practice when the accident occurred. Multiple media outlets also reported that one of Gianna's teammates and one of his parents were also among the victims of the accident, as well as the helicopter pilot.

Many fans and colleagues have been expressing their lack of love after the tragic news.

Shaquille O & # 39; Neal, who was one of his lifelong teammates during his 20-year career with the Lakers, expressed his disbelief.

He said: "There are no words to express the pain I am going through now with this tragic and sad moment of losing my niece Gigi and my friend, my brother, my partner in winning championships, my friend and my friend. I love you and you we will miss my condolences to the Bryant family and the families of the other passengers on board, I'm sick right now!

Kobe is survived by his wife Vanessa and his daughters Natalia, Bianka and Capri.

Roommates, please keep the Bryant family up in prayer.