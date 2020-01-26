Trump's Middle East plan is seen primarily as an electoral uprising for Netanyahu

LONDON – Less than a month after swearing in, President Trump welcomed Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to the White House with a bold promise: he would negotiate a peace agreement between the Israelis and the Palestinians, the diplomatic unicorn that had eluded half a dozen of its predecessors.

"I think we're going to reach an agreement," he said in 2017. "It could be a bigger and better deal than the people in this room even understand."

"As with any successful negotiation," Trump continued, "both sides will have to make compromises. You know that, right?" He added, turning to his guest.

Mr. Netanyahu smiled. "Both parties," he replied.

The Israeli leader will return to the White House to meet on Monday and Tuesday, and Trump is expected to finally present the details of that long-awaited plan. Netanyahu said Sunday that he hoped to "make history,quot; during the visit.