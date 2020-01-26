Trump's Middle East plan is seen primarily as an electoral uprising for Netanyahu

LONDON – Less than a month after swearing in, President Trump welcomed Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to the White House with a bold promise: he would negotiate a peace agreement between the Israelis and the Palestinians, the diplomatic unicorn that had eluded half a dozen of its predecessors.
"I think we're going to reach an agreement," he said in 2017. "It could be a bigger and better deal than the people in this room even understand."
"As with any successful negotiation," Trump continued, "both sides will have to make compromises. You know that, right?" He added, turning to his guest.
Mr. Netanyahu smiled. "Both parties," he replied.
The Israeli leader will return to the White House to meet on Monday and Tuesday, and Trump is expected to finally present the details of that long-awaited plan. Netanyahu said Sunday that he hoped to "make history,quot; during the visit.
But far from being a bold effort to bring together the old enemies, one that demands painful concessions from both sides, Middle Eastern experts now expect the plan to be primarily a reinforcement for Netanyahu's desperate campaign to stay in power.
Benny Gantz, again rival of Mr. Netanyahu in Israel's third election in less than a year will have its own separate meeting with Trump on Monday. At first he had resisted the invitation, fearing a political trap in which Mr. Netanyahu could interpret the statesman while Mr. Gantz would look insignificant in comparison. But analysts said they could not afford to snub the president, given Trump's lasting popularity in Israel.
The Palestinians, who stopped talking to Trump after he ordered the U.S. Embassy to be transferred to Jerusalem from Tel Aviv in December 2017, will not be in the White House to receive information about the plan. They have promised to reject it.
"For him, doing this in the middle of an Israeli election, without any Palestinian participation and with no intention of continuing with any of the participants, shows that this is not a peace plan at all," said Martin S. Indyk, who served as Special envoy for the Israeli-Palestinian negotiations under President Barack Obama.
"It's a farce from beginning to end," he said.
Mr. Indyk's verdict is hard but not uncommon among diplomats who have worked on past peace efforts. Like other veterans of those unsuccessful negotiations, both in the Democratic and Republican administrations, Indyk observed the first days of Trump's diplomacy with fascination and even with a muted hope: that less diplomatic presidents could achieve a breakthrough in which they had failed.
That triumph of hope over the experience was shared by some in the region. The Palestinians and Israelis called it Trump's "agreement of the century,quot;, surpassing their own description of it as the "final agreement."
The president brought the bravado of a negotiator and the instincts of a real estate developer to a problem that, after all, involves disputed territory. His close ties with Netanyahu, something that Obama lacked, raised hopes that he could obtain royal concessions from Israel. In a sign of the importance Trump gave to the effort, he put his son-in-law, Jared Kushner, in charge of it.
Kushner led a team that included Jason D. Greenblatt, the former principal lawyer of the Trump Organization, and David M. Friedman, a bankruptcy lawyer linked to the Jewish settlers movement who became Trump's ambassador to Israel. He would emerge as Mr. Trump's most influential advisor on Israel.
For months, Mr. Kushner and Mr. Greenblatt traveled through the Middle East, meeting with Arab leaders in Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Jordan and other nations. His strategy, known as "from the outside in," was designed to build an Arab support coalition for a peace plan. Arab leaders, the White House hoped, would pressure the Palestinian Authority to accept everything Trump offered.
Mr. Kushner devoted particular attention to Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman of Saudi Arabia, with whom he had cultivated a friendship of like-minded offspring. Prince Mohammed expressed his willingness to establish relations with Israel and said that Israelis "have the right to have their own land."
At home, Israel's supporters in favor of Israel were increasingly restless. They worried that he could pressure Mr. Netanyahu too much. Trump told him that a rapid expansion of settlements did not lead to an agreement. After meeting with Mahmoud Abbas, the president of the Palestinian Authority, in May 2017, Trump said it was an "honor," a post that later disappeared from his Twitter feed.
However, any such concern ceased seven months later when Trump announced that he would move the embassy, formally recognizing Jerusalem as the capital of Israel. The move delighted evangelicals, as well as pro-Israeli donors such as Sheldon Adelson, the casino magnate of Las Vegas.
But he scared off the Palestinians, who cut off contact with the White House, and condemned the White House's efforts to generate Arab support for his plan. King Salman of Saudi Arabia was one of those who condemned the decision, stating that "East Jerusalem is an integral part of the Palestinian territories."
Trump reacted harshly to the Palestinian rejection. He punished them by cutting hundreds of millions of dollars in aid to the Palestinian Authority, as well as funds for the United Nations agency that helps Palestinian refugees.
The State Department closed the office of the Palestine Liberation Organization in Washington. The US consulate in Jerusalem, which had been a key channel for the Palestinians, was degraded by merging it with the embassy under Mr. Friedman, who later said that Israel had the right to annex parts of the West Bank.
Even when the gap with the Palestinians widened, Mr. Kushner and Mr. Greenblatt worked on his plan. Working under a veil of secrecy, they compiled a multi-page document, with annexes, that officials said would propose solutions to all key disputes: borders, security, refugees and the state of Jerusalem.
While the plan never leaked, a rarity in the world resembling a sieve of Middle Eastern diplomacy, its general contours became known. It is not expected to ask for a two-state solution or to grant East Jerusalem to the Palestinians. Nor will it offer Palestinian refugees a right of return or other compensation.
Kushner and Greenblatt, who have since left the administration, predicted in March 2018 that Israelis and Palestinians would find things in the plan to embrace and oppose. But it was already clear that he would lean heavily in favor of Israel, or more precisely, in favor of his war ally, Mr. Netanyahu.
Facing an indictment on multiple corruption charges in early 2019, the prime minister was fighting for his political life. With Mr. Netanyahu facing a hard-fought election in April, Mr. Trump gave him a gift on the eve of the election, announcing in March that the United States would reverse decades of politics recognize the sovereignty of Israel over the Golan Heights, which was taken by Israeli troops in 1967.
With the launch of his plan hampered by instability in Israel, Kushner turned his attention to the economy. In June, he announced that the United States would raise more than $ 50 billion to improve the lives of Palestinians and their Arab neighbors. His 38-page plan, titled "Peace to Prosperity," had elegant graphics and the promotional tone of a real estate prospect.
Mr. Kushner continued with a two-day workshop in Bahrain, which was boycotted by the Palestinians and rejected by other Arab leaders, for whom the peace project had vanished.
Even after Trump's change in the Golan Heights, Netanyahu could not gather a majority to form a government. After a second election, in September, he found himself again below the majority.
If Trump launches his plan this week, according to analysts, it will be less about delivering the "agreement of the century,quot; than giving Mr. Netanyahu a final electoral uprising.