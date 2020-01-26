Tributes for the baseball coach who died in a clash with Kobe Bryant

Details about who else was involved in the devastating helicopter crash this morning that left nine people, including Kobe Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter, the dead were late. Identifications had to be secured. Families should be notified above all.

Since then it has been reported that the college baseball coach has long John Altobelli56, his wife Keri Altobelli And your daughter Alyssa They were among the casualties. Alyssa, 13, played basketball in a club team with Bryant's daughter, Gianna, who also died in the accident. They had gone to Bryant's Mamba Academy in Thousand Oaks, California, for a game.

Altobelli's brother, Tony, confirmed their names to CNN.

"This is so, so sad," Katie Couric He paid homage to the family on Instagram on Sunday. "Orange County baseball coach John Altobelli, his daughter Alyssa and his wife Keri also died in the helicopter crash along with Kobe and Gianna Bryant. My heart is with the Altobelli family."

"We lost a member of our OCC family and our hearts are broken. Coach Altobelli was a giant on our campus, a teacher, coach, colleague and very dear friend. This is a tremendous loss for our campus community," Orange Coast College President Angélica Suárez said in a statement.