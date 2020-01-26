Tributes for the baseball coach who died in a clash with Kobe Bryant

Details about who else was involved in the devastating helicopter crash this morning that left nine people, including Kobe Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter, the dead were late. Identifications had to be secured. Families should be notified above all.
Since then it has been reported that the college baseball coach has long John Altobelli56, his wife Keri Altobelli And your daughter Alyssa They were among the casualties. Alyssa, 13, played basketball in a club team with Bryant's daughter, Gianna, who also died in the accident. They had gone to Bryant's Mamba Academy in Thousand Oaks, California, for a game.
Altobelli's brother, Tony, confirmed their names to CNN.
"This is so, so sad," Katie Couric He paid homage to the family on Instagram on Sunday. "Orange County baseball coach John Altobelli, his daughter Alyssa and his wife Keri also died in the helicopter crash along with Kobe and Gianna Bryant. My heart is with the Altobelli family."
"We lost a member of our OCC family and our hearts are broken. Coach Altobelli was a giant on our campus, a teacher, coach, colleague and very dear friend. This is a tremendous loss for our campus community," Orange Coast College President Angélica Suárez said in a statement.
Altobelli had been a mentor and coach for 27 years, and had taken the OCC Pirates to four state titles. He had just been honored in 2019 by the American Baseball Coaches Association as ABCA / Diamond National Coach of the Year.
Couric also posted several photos and videos of Bryant, including an animated short clip about his life, Oscar winner, Dear basketball, which she called "deeply touching."
"Very sad. Legendary basketball star Kobe Bryant died tragically at the age of 41 in a helicopter crash," he wrote. "His 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, was also killed, along with seven other people. Everyone was heading to the Mamba Academy for the Mamba Cup Tournament Series, a series of tournaments for third-party boys and girls basketball teams to eighth grade. " RIP #kobebryant ".
"It was something John usually did, flying with Kobe to attend games with his daughter," OCC assistant coach Ron La Ruffa told CNN.
"John meant a lot not only to Orange Coast College, but also to baseball," OCC athletic director Jason Kehler said in a statement, according to ESPN. "He really personified what it means to be a baseball coach. The passion he put into the game, but more importantly, his athletes, was unsurpassed: he treated them like a family. Our deepest condolences to the Altobelli family during this time of tragedy. "
