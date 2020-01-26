Tranmere 0 – 6 Man Utd

Match report as Manchester United thrash League One Tranmere
By Max Mathews
Last update: 01/26/20 4:57 pm
Manchester United gave manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer a much-needed boost with a crushing 6-0 Tranmere on Sunday to reach the fifth round of the FA Cup.
Despite a quick start from Tranmere, United scored three goals in six minutes against the game streak through unlikely scorers Harry Maguire (10), Diogo Dalot (13) and Jesse Lingard (16) to effectively finish the game as a competition.
Workmanlike Tranmere endured until the last five minutes of the half, but Phil Jones (41) and Anthony Martial (45) arrived five before the break.
Mason Greenwood (56) closed the game with a penalty just before the time to put the seal on a highly clinical and effective performance as a visitor in a poor Prenton Park field.
