Torrey Pines: Jon Rahm leads after 65, Rory McIlroy and Tiger Woods keep in touch | Golf news

The best punches and key moments of the third round of the Farmers Insurance Open, where Jon Rahm took the lead while Rory McIlroy and Tiger Woods remained in the race.

Jon Rahm took control of the Farmers Insurance Open when Rory McIlroy and Tiger Woods kept their title hopes alive the third day at Torrey Pines.

After the start of the game was delayed for two hours due to the thick fog that covered the coastal resort of California, Rahm had a good start and kept errors at bay in an elegant 65 that earned him the absolute advantage at 12 low pair.

Rory McIlroy is three behind the final round

McIlroy produced an energetic response to his frustrating 39 back on Friday when he covered the inner half in six less shots to post a 67 that raised him to nine under, while Woods could not build an external 32 since 69 left him five out of rhythm.

Rahm, the 2017 champion, immediately advanced in the standings when he rolled on a 20-foot birdie foot at the beginning and then drilled a 110-yard wedge for an exciting eagle in the second while running at eight low.

Rahm looked for an eagle in the second hole and kept a bogey out of his card

The Spanish went up and down by birdies in the pair five sixth and ninth holes to crown a front at nine 31, and two smart bunker shots at 12 and 13 earned him a pair and a birdie respectively before mixing two more pairs from positions difficult in the next two holes.

Then, Rahm drilled his three-foot kick in the difficult par 16 and converted for his fifth birdie of the day, and two closing pairs said he would finish 54 holes with the exclusive possession of the lead.

Overnight leader Ryan Palmer, who swept the North Course by 62 on day two, produced a true combination of scores in the first half of his third round when he started with three pairs and made up three bogeys with so many birdies over the next six holes.

The veteran was much more stable after the turn and scored eight pairs and a welcome birdie in 17 that put him under the card for the day, and a safe pair in the last one completed a 71 that gave him second place, one behind of Rahm and two free from a resurgence of McIlroy.

The No. 2 in the world lost only two greens in the regulation thanks to some impressive blows with the ball, and not only from the fairway, although it missed a lot of birdie opportunities since its launch did not coincide with the consistency of its iron game.

1:41 Rory McIlroy was delighted to recover from a poor back-nine on Friday with a six-shot improvement on the third day when the leader's three shots at Torrey Pines ended the round. Rory McIlroy was delighted to recover from a poor back-nine on Friday with a six-shot improvement on the third day when the leader's three shots at Torrey Pines ended the round.

But still he managed to make six birdies against a bogey in the room, and the mistakes that infiltrated his game late Friday were a distant memory 24 hours later, with birdies at 12, 15 and 18 enough to secure a place In the final of Sunday. group with Rahm and Palmer.

"If you are not doing so many birdies but still giving yourself opportunities, it is one of these golf courses where you feel you are playing really well, it could be a minor pair," said McIlroy.

"It's fine. No one else is going so low. Keep doing the same thing tomorrow and it should be there."

McIlroy shares third place with Sung Kang, Harry Higgs and Cameron Champ, with his Ryder Cup teammates Tony Finau and Patrick Reed among a group of seven players in eight, which also includes the two-time champion Brandt Snedeker .

Woods, still trying to keep his focus on his quest for a 83rd victory on the PGA Tour, spent time in his car with the heater on to keep warm during the fog delay, and wasted little time converting fans into A frenzy when he made birdie on two of the first three holes.

1:34 Tiger Woods had to dig deep to stay in the race for a record victory in the 83rd PGA Tour while reflecting on a 69 third round at Torrey Pines. Tiger Woods had to dig deep to stay in the race for a record victory in the 83rd PGA Tour while reflecting on a 69 third round at Torrey Pines.

He kept his bet on history with a chip-in to save the pair in the fourth, and other birdies at six nine took him two of the lead in the curve before he staggered for the second day in a row.

The 44-year-old made a 60-foot triple to throw a shot in the 11th, and barely had the opportunity to repair the damage in the last seven holes and did well to get a pair in the last when, after more than – hitting a wedge in the back bunker and jumping at 15 feet, hit the putt to stay at seven under par.