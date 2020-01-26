Tiny Harris wins the Dolly Parton challenge with Raunchy Tinder Photo – Fans say T.I. It will ask you to delete it

Tiny Harris, the Xscape singer and wife of rapper T.I., has decided to show the world that she has it and is eager to flaunt it.

The reality show star, like many other celebrities, has decided to jump to the latest trend and participate in the Dolly Parton viral challenge.

The social media game that became famous for the country's legend and the actress says: a person shares four separate photos of themselves based on LinkedIn, Instagram, Facebook and Tinder or Grindr profiles.

Tiny's picture in Tinder shows a lot of cleavage, and some say that T.I. I could ask you to take it away.

This person said: "Sexy N successful. IT will make you erase this lol."

This sponsor wrote: "However, she is an artist and they use head shots on LinkedIn, so I think it works haha."

Tiny and her husband recently sat down with host Jada Pinkett Smith to talk about how they saved their marriage after numerous infidelities.

Tiny said: “Once I stood up, I felt that I should also have a voice. And that voice was also a bit different from the one he used. That, for me, is what caused the problem. "

TIP. He added: “I feel he felt like,‘ Mm. This is not the woman I love and this is not what I want. I want someone that if I tell her this, she will listen to me, and will do it as I want her to do it. "

Tiny responded with the following: "And that's where he went … he went and found someone to whom he can say: & # 39; Hey, don't move … do this, do that & # 39; … no I was, and you know what I am saying here. "

A source confirmed to Hollywood life that everything is fine between the couple despite the confession and added: “Then, when I returned, the world was turned upside down. She had an air like: "It's my time." I thought we were going to start running and go back to things as they were. "

The person said: "It does not matter to tip what people think about their marriage. They are deeply in love and united, and if people do not understand their relationship, there is no difference for him. And here there is no way for him to do any statement about this That conversation (Red Table Talk) was his statement Anyone who wants to take the time to look and listen to what he is saying will understand how much he loves his wife and how committed he is to his heart and soul. they can't see that they are simply negative, and he doesn't have the time of day for them.

He's on the rebound after the Deyjah Harris drama.



