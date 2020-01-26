Tinashe with a broken heart drinking for six months after BF left her for Kendall Jenner

Wenn

The singer of & # 39; Songs for You & # 39; reveals his break with Ben Simmons of the Philadelphia 76ers and left her & # 39; really depressed & # 39; while struggling to cope with his anguish.

Up News Info –

Tinashe talked about her breakup with her boyfriend Ben Simmons. The 26-year-old singer / songwriter revealed to US Weekly that she was so heartbroken that she drowned with alcohol to cope with her emotional pain.

I was "really depressed" when he discovered that Ben quickly found his replacement. She discovered "in real time" that the Philadelphia 76ers player moved on with Kendall Jenner. "It may have been the worst day of my life, but it's fine," he said.

Tinashe broke up with Ben Simmons in May 2018 after two months of dating. In the same month after his separation, it was revealed that he was dating Kendall Jenner. "I drank for, like, six months after that! Are you kidding? I was, like, lost for months," he opened. "It was terrible," he recalled. "It was bad. Like, it was bad, but now I'm fine."

To make matters worse, she was later accused of harassing Ben and Kendall, but she vehemently denied it. "The fact is that I was in love and I got hurt," she tweeted back then. "I know that I am not the first nor will I be the last person to be in this situation. The details of what has happened since then are complicated to say the least, but I have never lied."

"I always try to do the right thing and be the greatest person and, often, people take advantage of that," he continued. "I'm as sensitive as hell and I have emotions like everyone else, and I'm disgusting in most of these Hollywood things."

Tinashe admitted to TMZ that he ran into Ben and Kendall at a club in Los Angeles, but it was Ben who contacted her first. "He is sending me text messages," he said. "What the hell? What are you doing? What an idiot!"

Tinashe recently sparked rumors of romance with another NBA player Kyle kuzma who was once linked to Kendall. They shared an identical image on Instagram, but were first photographed together on a yacht in July 2019.