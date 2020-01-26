Tinashe confesses that she was really hurt that Ben Simmons moved in with Kendall Jenner within the month they broke up!

The singer talked about her and Ben Simmons separated in 2018, admitting she was really hurt when she discovered in an article headline that he had turned away from her with Kendall Jenner! This is what Tinashe had to say about that ‘worst day’ of his life!

Although it has been over a year and a half since they ended their romance, Tinashe admitted that it was still very difficult for her to hear that she was seeing the supermodel.

While attending the ROC NATION Grammy Festival, the star said: May It may have been the worst day of my life, but that's fine. I drank about 6 months after that! Are you kidding me? I was wasted for months. But now I'm okay ".

She went on to say that her mother was the one who was there to help her and help her overcome heartbreak.

& # 39; It was terrible. It was very bad As if it were bad, but now I'm fine, "Tinashe told his audience.

It seems that it was a really intense romance even though they only dated for about eight months before separating.

But it makes sense that Ben has been hurt by moving on since he was seen on really romantic dates with Sister Jenner in the same month they separated!

The artist also revealed that she learned about Ben and Kendall in a headline, something she considered a truly strange experience.

‘Beyond … I mean it's not normal. It is not normal. You will discover it in real time. It gets real live. I think it's important to always have people who support you, but at the same time you can't take it too seriously. At the same time, you must keep moving forward and through it. This year is such a great year in terms of what I want to do. Just trying to give that energy is as if I couldn't. I can not go there ".



