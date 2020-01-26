Timeline: how China's new coronavirus spread | China news

%MINIFYHTMLe2e2aded5d1c406ad1fb43b052f2172f11% %MINIFYHTMLe2e2aded5d1c406ad1fb43b052f2172f12%

The Chinese authorities have closed almost 20 cities amid efforts to contain a new coronavirus that has killed more than 50 people in recent weeks, with confirmed cases in several countries in Asia and beyond.

Below is a timeline.

Plus:

In December 31, China alerts the World Health Organization (WHO) about several cases of pneumonia in Wuhan, a port city of 11 million people in the central province of Hubei. The virus is unknown.

Several of the patients worked at the city's wholesale seafood market in Huanan, which is closed January 1st.

As health experts try to identify the virus in the middle of a growing alarm, the number of infections exceeds 40.

In January 5Chinese officials rule out the severe acute respiratory syndrome (SARS) virus, a disease that originated in China and killed more than 770 people worldwide during 2002-2003.

In January 7th, announce that they have identified a new virus, reports WHO. It is from the coronavirus family, which includes SARS and the common cold, and is called 2019-nCoV. Coronaviruses are common and are transmitted by coughing, sneezing or touching an infected person.

China announces the January 11 his first death, that of a 61-year-old man who had bought products from the seafood market. The treatments did not improve his symptoms after he was admitted to the hospital and died the night of January 9th When his heart failed

In January 13th, WHO reports a case in Thailand, the first outside of China, of a woman who had arrived from Wuhan.

In January 16, The Ministry of Health of Japan reports a confirmed case of a man who had also visited the city.

In January 17When a second death is reported in Wuhan, health authorities in the United States announce the start of detection at three passenger airports arriving from the city.

U.S. authorities The USA, Nepal, France, Australia, Malaysia, Singapore, South Korea, Vietnam and Taiwan confirm the cases in the coming days.

In January 20, China reports a third death and more than 200 infections, with cases also reported outside Hubei Province, including in the capital, Beijing, Shanghai and Shenzhen.

Meanwhile, a Chinese infectious disease expert tells the state television channel CCTV that person-to-person transmission is "affirmative," which increases the fear of a significant outbreak of millions of people traveling for the New Year holiday. Lunar.

Asian countries increase measures to block the spread of the virus, introducing mandatory controls at airports of arrivals in high-risk areas of China.

In January 22, the death toll in China jumps to 17 with more than 550 infections. Many European airports intensify flight controls from Wuhan.

The city is placed in effective quarantine in January 23 since air and rail departures are suspended.

The same measures are announced for two more cities in the province of Hubei, Xiantao and Chibi.

Beijing cancels the events for the Lunar New Year from January 25, while officials report the first death outside Hubei.

WHO says later January 23The outbreak is not yet a public emergency of international interest and "there is no evidence,quot; at the time of the spread of the virus among humans outside of China.

By January 24, the death toll in China is 26, with the government reporting more than 830 infections.

The number of closed cities in Hubei increases to 13, affecting 41 million people.

Shanghai Disneyland closes and some cities announce the closure of entertainment venues. Beijing says a section of the Great Wall and other famous places will also be closed.

In January 25, travel restrictions are imposed on five other cities in the province of Hubei, bringing the total number of people affected to 56 million.

Meanwhile, Hong Kong declares a virus emergency, cancels Lunar New Year celebrations and restricts links to mainland China.