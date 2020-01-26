Tiger Woods thought he had looked for the eagle, but his ball jumped out of the hole! The | Golf news

How was not the Woods ball in the cup? Look to see how a spectacular eagle was stolen …

















Tiger Woods' perfect wedge for the second at Torrey Pines bounced off the hole for what appeared to be a spectacular eagle, just to have his ball defy logic and turn back!

Woods' ball seemed to defy the laws of gravity on the second hole while he sought an instant response to an initial bogey, and seemed to have provided the ideal return while looking at his approach of 141 yards.

Woods's ball disappeared into the cup and then reappeared!

After throwing a few meters less than the pin, his ball bounced twice before jumping into the cup and disappearing for a fraction of a second, but the applause and applause of the gallery was suddenly replaced by gasps of astonishment.

Tiger's ball reappeared and stopped a few inches from the hole, letting commentators and spectators analyze how it did not stay at the bottom of the cup.

"It was remarkable," Rich Beem said in Sky Sports Golf. "It was so clean that the flagpole was never interrupted, but his ball seemed to spin so much that it simply came out again.

"How did that happen? I have no idea!"

