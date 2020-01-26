Tiger Woods & # 39; incredibly sad & # 39; after hearing about the death of his friend Kobe Bryant

%MINIFYHTML24cb91f73526a4109c48e655a242ce8111% %MINIFYHTML24cb91f73526a4109c48e655a242ce8112%

Tiger Woods called it "a surprise,quot; to know that his friend Kobe Bryant had died in a helicopter accident.

Woods received the news of his caddy, Joe LaCava, after completing his final round at the Farmers Insurance Open in San Diego on Sunday.

Bryant was reportedly one of nine people aboard a helicopter that crashed at approximately 10 a.m. local time in Calabasas, California. Local authorities said there were no survivors. Bryant's daughter, Gianna, 13, also died in the accident, the NBA announced.

Bryant, who won five NBA championships with the Lakers and earned many personal praise, received the nickname "Mamba," and golf fans urged a foreign Woods to produce a magical round in memory of the great basketball player.

"I really didn't understand why people said & # 39; Do it for Mamba & # 39;" said Woods, an enthusiastic Lakers fan and Bryant fan, to CBS Sports in a later interview. "But now I understand. It's a surprise to everyone. I'm incredibly sad."

Woods said Bryant was an inspiration as a player.

"He brought each and every night at both ends of the floor," Woods told CBS. "Not many boys can say that throughout the history of the NBA."

"He locked himself in D (defense), obviously he was dominant on the offensive side, but every time he was in the game he faced his best player and simply turned it off during the 48 minutes and that was one of the most impressive things I think throughout his career.

"When he broke his Achilles (in 2013) and went to the foul line and made his shots, that was difficult."