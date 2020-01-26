Three dead in protest against Gambian leader Adama Barrow | News

Three people were killed in the Gambia when hundreds took to the streets demanding the resignation of President Adama Barrow, who wants to extend his term.

The deaths occurred Sunday in the capital, Banjul, after police fired tear gas to disperse the protesters who responded by throwing stones, the AFP news agency reported.

Plus:

"I can confirm that there have been three dead," said Kebba Manneh, director of the Serrekunda hospital, where the victims were taken.

They were the first deaths since the protests broke out months ago in the small West African country against Barrow, who pledged in late 2016 to resign after three years in office.

Manneh told reporters that others brought to the hospital were being treated for gas inhalation.

"The army has been deployed and security forces are arresting people. They are on the streets shooting at peace protesters, backed by the military," said Nicolas Haque de Al Jazeera, reporting from Dakar, Senegal.

"Several radio stations have been closed and journalists have been arrested," Haque said.

Anger against Barrow

Protesters are angry because Barrow revoked an initial promise to give up an agreement with an opposition coalition that helped him come to power in 2016.

The agreement stipulated that Barrow would resign after three years in office, two years before the end of his presidential term.

"No one can force me to leave the presidency before 2021," he said recently.

Haque said Barrow is under pressure from people who see his government as authoritarian.

Barrow assumed the presidency in January 2017 of leader Yahya Jammeh, who ruled the country with an iron fist for 22 years and now lives in exile in Equatorial Guinea, where he fled in 2017.

Jammeh's government was marked by arbitrary arrests, enforced disappearances and extrajudicial executions, according to rights activists. He recently announced plans to return to the West African nation.