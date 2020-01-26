This is exactly how Taylor Swift was done that you need to calm down

Youtube; Melissa Herwitt / E! Illustration
When Taylor Swift released "You Need to Calm Down,quot; as the second single from their seventh studio album, LoverLast June, the anticipation was near a high point.
The first single "YO!" He had entered fans into the new sound that the superstar was exploring for the LP, the first to be released after leaving Big Machine Records for a historic agreement with Universal Music Group that allowed full ownership of his material for the first time in his career, and the bright and buoyant track contrasted sharply with the darkest sounds of his predecessor, 2017 reputation.
The song, made with a new collaborator. Joel little (best known for his work in Lordefirst album Pure heroine) and with Panic! in the frontman disco Brandon Urie, had stalled at number 2 on the Billboard Hot 100, held from pole position thanks to a small track called "Old Town Road,quot; that dominated the list for 19 consecutive weeks last year. And Swifties was hungry for more.
Then, when the song, also co-written and produced by Little, debuted on June 14, it engulfed it, allowing it to debut at number 2. And as they listened, it became clear that this was not quite as usual. .
Did she just refer to GLAAD? Did she say "her,quot; dress?
In the second verse of the song, the song had quickly moved from calling its own enemies (of which there had been some over the years) to confronting those whose mission is to torment the LGBTQ community on a daily basis.
"You just need to take several seats and then try to restore peace / and control your impulses to shout about all the people you hate," he sang. "Because the shadow never made anyone less gay."
For Swift, it was one thing to expose his social media policy, as he had done months earlier as the 2018 partial elections approached, but for the first time, he was taking a decidedly political stance in his music. That the song was released right in the middle of Pride Month on the 50th anniversary of the Stonewall uprising was no coincidence. The attached video, published three days later, led to that point home, with its LGBTQ celebrity cameo parade and urging viewers to sign their Change.org petition for the United States Senate to pass the Equality Act.
Swift's new activism was not lost on listeners, whether they were lifelong fans or entered their orbit for the first time thanks to the demonstration of support. The song spent 12 consecutive weeks in the top 20, its longest duration from before reputation. He won his two MTV Video Music Awards, including Video of the Year and an American Music Award for Favorite Music Video. And it earned him one of three nominations (shamefully low) in the 62nd Grammy Awards, which will take place on Sunday, January 26 in Los Angeles, for Best Pop Solo Performance. (Lover is in the Best Pop Vocal Album, while his main song got a nod to the Song of the Year).
As Little, who met Swift at a Broods concert before reconnecting while on tour in his native New Zealand, he told E! News exclusively, the foray into music with a message was everything the superstar did.
"I have to give him all the credit for that," he said. "That was all of her and her voice and something she felt was really important for her to say. I think she initially sent me a voice memo, just sent me a text message with a voice message from her singing the tune of the chorus on her phone. Before we even got together, she came up with that tune. Then, I immediately took out the audio file to a Pro Tools session and started compiling the music so that, when she entered the studio, much of the idea was almost there already. "
As Little explained, achieving the right tone for the track was of the utmost importance. "And she is always excellent with the direction in terms of the tone of things," he said. "The fact that it's a bop and you can dance is really important because you don't want a song like that to be, you know, too preacher or annoying. I think there's a very fine line there … I think it does a great job."
While the song attracted much of its attention for its LGBTQ pro message, when it reaches its bridge, it finds Swift supporting all women in pop music, letting the misogynist on Twitter know that they will never be divided again. (That message was also sent home in the video, when she and Katy Perry Leave your enmity behind, at last, for a hug while dressing like french fries and a hamburger, respectively.)
But as Little revealed, the bridge we know and love almost wasn't. "I think there was originally a different idea for the bridge," he said without giving more details about those initial plans. "But I think lyrically I felt that there was still something important to say there. You know, having a bridge that only fills a little space before you can reach the last choir is fine, but it's always good that you can have it as if it were your own idea and have it alone. "
"And, then, I think that taking the necessary time to get it right was important and definitely helps the song a bit in general," he continued. "You know, that's the part where she's gathering everyone and saying & # 39; We're all in this and we all deal with this and, you know, we'll stay together & # 39 ;, which I think is a great thing to say and something important to say. "
Although the bridge took time to get to the right, Little made it clear that Swift's approach to writing songs is, well, fast and in a league of his own. "I mean, she is one of the greatest of all time, no doubt, when it comes to writing songs. It always comes with ideas," he told us. "It's always, you can really hear in his songs that he is his voice, melodic and lyric, you know? Even if miraculously we could find something that could improve what he already has, which can be quite weird because it's very good already. I think it is undeniably she always, with every song she does. "
As such, Little hesitates to take a lot of credit for any of the Lover songs he worked on, which also include "The Man,quot; and "Miss Americana & the Heartbreak Prince,quot;. The fact that three of the four are the most openly political of the album, he says, had nothing to do with him.
"I don't know if I can take too much credit for that. You know, that was done over a period of time. They weren't all done the same way, they were done in separate sessions for a few months." so I guess it was, you know, that was where she was at that moment, "he told us." I know there are things that she has felt strongly for a long time. And I don't know, maybe now, lyrically, I just felt like I was in the right place to say it the way I wanted and do justice to his thoughts that way. "
"And then, you know, I think I could help tell the story and the way she wanted it to be told, loudly and anything else," he continued. "But it's all her. I'm not there saying: & # 39; Hey, you should write a song about the state of America today & # 39;". (Laughter) She is the idea. And, you know, I helped her develop it. "
As for watching "You Need to Calm Down,quot; become the cultural moment it was, and seeing that the rest of his contributions to the album were received so warmly, Little could not be happier. "It's the best feeling in the world. We dedicate a lot of time and effort to the songs and make sure we love them ourselves," he said. "Because there is no guarantee that the songs will work incredibly well every time, you know? Therefore, it is important that we are releasing something that we are proud of."
"But I think, especially with Taylor, you know that she is going to come to the party with the craziest video every time. And those are all her ideas. She is co-directing the videos and presenting the concepts. It's a lot of fun." She always tells me in advance: "I have this idea." Talk to me through your speech for the videos, "he continued." So I was really excited to watch those videos and they didn't disappoint me. Only that they went out and had the reaction they had. When you've put all that work, that's the ideal situation for people to love as much as you do. "
There is no need to calm down here.
