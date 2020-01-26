These Hollywood couples make us believe that love is real

Well, then we have accepted it.
A week after that epic hug, it turns out that Jennifer Aniston Y Brad Pitt They are not together again. Because as much as we want the golden Hollywood couple to gather in all their blonde glory, incredibly tanned, incredibly talented, it turns out that they are not so eager to revive their romance, glad to let their ancient history live in the late nineties and early years of where it belongs.
And while we understand (boys, it has been 15 years Since they were husband and wife, are you still harassing Facebook with your high school boyfriend?) You can't help feeling that the eternally taciturn crowd of "love is dead,quot; has achieved another victory.
It's 2020 and Ben Affleck Y Jennifer Garner they will never be together again, Brad and Jen are content to be friends with parties and Chris Pratt Y Anna Faris Both have moved away from their marriage faster than the collective public.
And, therefore, it is difficult not to feel sometimes that every Hollywood couple that falls in love, which makes us fall in love with them, double click on each Instagram selfie and read all the reasons why they are # goals, It ends in the same place: launch a carefully crafted break statement announcing your intentions to remain friends.
Therefore, it is useful to remember that this is simply not the case.
January 26 is National Spouse Day and, in honor of this important holiday, we greet some of our favorite married duos. And here they are a lot, perhaps too many to make a complete list. (In addition, there are those couples who, although firmly established and completely enviable, have decided, for whatever reason, not to join in holy marriage and legally binding ink).
To celebrate the fact that the entertainment industry is still full of aspiring love stories, here are some duos that we hope will continue to live happily ever after:
Michael Kovac / Getty Images for Moet & Chandon
Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard
There are many reasons to put this pair on the pedestal of couples' goals (hello, he gave him a sloth!) But, for us, the end of the game was when they made a step-by-step recreation of Toto's "Africa,quot; . Yes, they have been honest about how hard they work in marriage, but they seem to play even harder.
David Buchan / Variety / Shutterstock
Chrissy Teigen and John Legend
Married five years, the Vanity fair Cover models are proof that love can flourish on the set of a music video. And although the cookbook model and author is the first to take a look at her husband who wins EGOT, "I will say he is an incredible human being," she told E! News. Distilling her success in one bite, she said Fashion, "Make the love and needs of others feel important."
Evan Agostini / Invision / AP
Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds
Yes, trolling is part of the love language of this duo. "It's something similar to what my father used to say. & # 39; If you can't say anything good, say something embarrassing & # 39; then, that's how we shot," he explained in Live with Kelly and Ryan. "I think it's a sign of a healthy relationship, personally." But if they had to distill their union to a secret, it would be their time as friends. "In other relationships, if something came up, I would call my girlfriends or my sister and say: & # 39; Hey, this is what you did, what should I do? & # 39;" Glamor. "Where we were with him, we were friends for two years before we left. And I treat him like my girlfriend."
Noel Vasquez / GC Images
Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher
Honesty has always been a firm policy for the first That 70's show costars It's how they navigated the difficult transition of friends with benefits to married parents of two and how they deal with any rumor or innuendo. "There is no version of our relationship that is not transparent," Kunis said during an appearance in 2018 at the WTF with Marc Maron podcast "There is nothing that none of us knows about the other person."
Beyonce.com
Beyoncé and Jay-Z
Infidelity could break up weaker couples, but the musical power couple channeled their pain into two successful albums, reaffirmed their commitment to their almost 12-year marriage and kept it moving. "That is my soulmate. He is the person I love," he told CNN Van jones of choosing to work in your union. Bad times happen, he continued, "You can board it or pretend until it explodes at some point. For us, we choose to fight for our love, so that our family gives our children a different result: break that cycle for black men and women." .
Youtube
Ayesha and Steph Curry
Together since his teens, the NBA champion and the Doyenne lifestyle are the kind of teammates who always support each other. When the author of the cookbook mocked her playful dance moves, the Golden State Warriors guard replied: "Just make sure you send me the video of you dancing at the opening of your own restaurant." It makes sense then that his most recent anniversary tribute made her say: "Making life with you is an infinite sea of happiness."
Steve Granitz / WireImage
Neil Patrick Harris and David Burtka
Together a decade earlier, the actors, parents of 9-year-old twins. Harper Y Gideon He did not need his 2014 Italian votes to consolidate his commitment. But surely they were special. "I just wanted to be able to say nice things about David, to David, in front of the people that matter most to us," he added. How I met your mother alum explained weeks later Sight, "a statement to share in front of our children,quot;.
Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty Images for WCRF
Rita Wilson and Tom Hanks
"The only thing we discuss is who loves more." It is the kind of statement that could being nauseous, but coming from the national treasure Tom Hanks about his girlfriend of almost 32 years, seems … correct. He credits the actress and singer for helping him deepen his roles worthy of an Oscar; She boasts of her support during breast cancer treatment, but the most important thing is that the two really like each other. "People say, & # 39; God, it must be hard to stay married in the entertainment world & # 39;" said Hanks Mirror. "I think it's hard to stay married anywhere, but if you marry the right person, it could work."
Seth Browarnik / Worldredeye.com
Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade
Who wouldn't want to get an invitation on the Wade World Tour? Whether to go to fashion shows in Paris, crush it in the gym or dream Instagram subtitles for your #shadybaby Kaavia, the actress and the retired basketball professional seem to have more fun than everyone else. And the truth is that they are practically. "It has been incredibly amazing, and it's almost a bit embarrassing to talk about that," he told E! while they finished their first year of marriage. "We really enjoyed each other."
Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban
The "for the worse,quot; part came just at the beginning of their marriage, when the country singer registered at a clinic to treat alcoholism in late 2006, they have been riding the wave "for the better,quot; since then. "Knowing her and getting married was not a change of life, it was a beginning of life," she said of the actress during a 2016 appearance on CBS Sunday morning. "It was literally, like, & # 39; Ok, life begins & # 39;".
Christopher Polk / Getty Images for the People & # 39; s Choice Awards
Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi
When you are sure that you have found your person, there is a positive inclination towards everything, including persistent divorce rumors. "I know it sounds ridiculous, but when that started happening, I thought, & # 39; Oh, now we are finally accepted & # 39; we get the same shit as all celebrity couples & # 39;", the show's host explained of interviews in David Letterman& # 39; s My next guest needs no introduction. "I thought, & # 39; Wow, it's great that you're pregnant, not pregnant, divorced, not divorced, whatever. That means there's an acceptance of this." Also, as he told Persons In 2014, "The truth is, and this is cheesy, I fall in love more with Portia all the time. I really do."
Jeff Kravitz / FilmMagic
Emily Blunt and John Krasinski
The key to lasting love: get a partner that exalts you as much as The office alum. Showing off his wife for almost a decade, he told E! News, "It's one of those things where I was a big fan of him even before I met her, so I'm still a big fan of him in everything he does. Therefore, we support her a lot." Incredibly support for. When asked how many times he had seen Blunt's movie, The Devil Wears Pradareflected on The Graham Norton show, "More or less, 72."
Jeff Kravitz / ACMA2017 / FilmMagic for ACM
Faith Hill and Tim McGraw
It's just the way he loves her, a feeling like this, but after 23 years of their marriage, country singers remain in perpetual happiness. "You know, we just think about how much we love our family, how much we love our life together, grow old together," McGraw told E! News of the thriving careers that have allowed them to work together on their various Soul2Soul tours while raising their three adult daughters. "We feel very happy in the life we build together and the community in which we live and the way we live our life."
Kevork Djansezian / Getty Images
Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos
Sitting together for their first interview as husband and wife in 1996, the All my kids The co-stars were asked to point out the moment they fell in love. "As far as I'm concerned, instantly, before we had a scene together," Consuelos said Soap opera to digest. His new girlfriend accepted: "We understood each other very well. If two people were supposed to be together, I would say it was us." About 24 years (and countless cheeky comments from Instagram later), it's hard to disagree.
Michelle and Barack Obama
Few things are sweeter than the recent birthday tribute of the former president to his first woman. "In each scene, you are my star, @MichelleObama!" He wrote about his girlfriend of 27 years a year. Adequate, since they have now moved from politics to raising awareness of key issues through their Higher Ground production company.
%MINIFYHTMLb3b7a10db149497aae5f9b500d9bfda715%