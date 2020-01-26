The white reporter uses N-Word during live news reporting on Kobe Bryant's death

%MINIFYHTMLa4a4a8d36a4276f2d00ad0971b62ea2011% %MINIFYHTMLa4a4a8d36a4276f2d00ad0971b62ea2012%

MSNBC reporter Alison Morris apparently uses racial slander to describe the Los Angeles Lakers following the sudden death of the NBA superstar in a helicopter crash.

MSNBC was attacked by its white reporter Alison Morris apparently he dropped the word N when covering Kobe BryantIt is tragic death. He described the NBA legend as "the kind of star that was perfectly screened in Los Angeles N ****** – Los Angeles Lakers".

It is rumored that the network has a 15-second delay to edit racial insult, but the video was released without censorship. "WTF! How can you get to that word from anything?!" one exclaimed. "There are many reporters and journalists who need to shoot tonight."

Alison quickly led to twitter to apologize, insisting that she never said the word N. "Early today, while reporting on the tragic news of Kobe Bryant's death, I unfortunately stuttered in the air, combining the names of the Knicks and the Lakers to say & # 39; Nakers & # 39; please know that I did not use and would NEVER use a racist term. I apologize for the confusion this caused, "he wrote.

However, many people were skeptical of his explanation. "I listened to the clip SEVERAL times and you said the word N with a G DURA. So no, we don't believe you," said one. Another added: "Madam, said Nakers." A third person agreed: "She KNOWS that she said something wrong because after she started talking a mile a minute … smh."

Kobe Bryant died in a helicopter crash on Sunday, January 26 in the morning in Calabasas. His 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, also died. They were on their way to the Mamba Academy for their basketball practice. One of his teammates and another father also perished since no one on board survived.

Kobe Bryant was 41 years old. He was survived by his wife Vanessa and his other three daughters, Natalia, Bianca and baby Capri, who was born in June 2019.

A few hours before his death, Kobe congratulated his basketball partner. Lebron James As the latter rose to third rank in the all-time top scorer in the NBA, he replaced Kobe, who moved to fourth place. "The torch passed just before his death," said one fan.