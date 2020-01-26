The "voodoo,quot; of D & # 39; Angelo celebrates its 20th anniversary

Roommates, 20 years ago today, the R,amp;B legend D & # 39; Angelo released us his second album "Voodoo,quot; … and met all our expectations and definitely did not disappoint fans.

Directed by the extremely popular and extremely sexy single (and a video that had all the ladies ready to risk it all) "Untitled (How it feels,quot;), which is also one of the most iconic videos of a male R,amp;B artist, D & # 39; Angelo was completely in his bag.

"Voodoo,quot; was the continuation of D’Angelo's debut album in 1995, "Brown Sugar," and many of his fans consider it the album that defined his career. As soon as the album was released on January 25, 2000, it quickly reached the favorite list of all music critics and was acclaimed as one of the best albums of the year, even though it fell at the beginning.

D & # 39; Angelo's "Voodoo,quot; singles included "Devil & # 39; s Pie,quot; (previously heard in the 1998 film "Belly,quot;) "Left & Right,quot; (with Redman and Method Man), the soft ballad "Send It On,quot; and the most successful and iconic video of the album, "Untitled (How it feels). We don't even have to understand why the video was so iconic because we all remember D & # 39; Angelo all greased and wearing Like a complete snack at all times.

When the 2001 Grammys arrived, D & # 39; Angelo was nominated for several awards and won the Grammy for Best R,amp;B Album, Best Male R,amp;B Vocal Performance and Best R,amp;B Song, both for "Untitled (How Do You Feel)" Voodoo "has been named as one of the best R,amp;B albums of all time and one of the most prominent of the neo-soul era.

The whole album is a classic, but on its twentieth anniversary, we want to know which songs were your favorites. What are your memories of the album? Did you need a wait time after watching the "Untitled,quot; video?

