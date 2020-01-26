The Vitality Nations Cup is a great opportunity for South Africa, says Dorette Badenhorst | Netball news

%MINIFYHTML07318bf614cf7c9c5f60cc021f5fc99711% %MINIFYHTML07318bf614cf7c9c5f60cc021f5fc99712%





The head coach side pushed New Zealand until the end on Saturday

Dorette Badenhorst, head coach of SPAR Proteas, believes that the Vitality Nations Cup has provided a great opportunity for your side and is something you will learn a lot.

Badenhorst's reflections came after his team lost little to the world champions 48-41 on Saturday afternoon at the Copper Box Arena.

Prior to that, South Africa had suffered disappointing results against Vitality Roses of England and the Sunshine Girls.

However, this time, in front of an exhausted crowd at the Copper Box Arena in London, they flourished and after the head coach praised the work of their players.

"I think 90 percent of the time we really play netball well," he said.

"However, there were some disappointments, since the last shots did not fall. We turned the ball enough in the last quarter to take the game, but that is the game."

"We just have to go and work in our concentration during the last minutes. That kind of shooting, against the best in the world, needs to enter."

It was really steamy and very physical out there. Defensively, I thought South Africa was sublime and really took it. Lady Noeline Taurua – Fern head coach

South Africa will now prepare to participate in the third and fourth qualifiers and will be eager to finish its campaign on a victorious note.

Against the Silver Ferns, one of the new recruits of Team Bath Netball, Khanyisa Chawane, stood out and his ability to throw the ball with confidence and caused its end of attack.

"I think the team really stuck to the game plan. We had good times on the court and we really tried," Badenhorst said. "I think it was a great game and we also tried many combinations."

"It's hard to play the best in the world, but we're there," he reflected.

"We have to spin two or three balls and we are there. I will stay positive and I think we have learned a lot from this competition. We need to play more and more games like this."

"It will never be easy to play with the best in the world, but it is a great opportunity and something I will take advantage of every time."

