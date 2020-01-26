The unknown film starring Tom Holland was three months ahead

Last Friday night, Sony Studios announced changes to the release date of several of its films, including the video game adaptation, Unexplored, starring Tom Holland Mark Wahlberg. They rescheduled the film's release on March 5, 2021, and it occurs shortly after it was revealed that Travis Knight was retiring from the project last year.

The Hollywood Reporter was the first to report the news, and they said earlier this month that Ruben Fleischer, the creator of Poison Y Zombieland, was his best option to take the position of Travis Knight.

Last Friday, the studio also left Masters of the Universe out of its calendar. On New Year's Eve, 2019, Bridget Hill reported that Travis Knight was withdrawing from the project. The deadline stated that there were scheduling conflicts at the end of Knight.

At that time, Deadline suggested that the movie was supposed to be released on December 18, 2020, however, that has changed since then. Regarding the leadership of the film, Tom Holland is also scheduled to appear in the next Spiderman movie released on July 16, 2021.

Knight fans know he directed the TransformerSpin s spin-off, Bumblebee. Reportedly, Knight's departure from the director's position was the sixth in a row for the project, since it was revealed that Dan Trachtenberg was leaving him in August.

Other directors to get away from Unexplored It includes Seth Gordon, David O & # 39; Russell, Neil Burger and Shawn Levy. Currently, it is not known what happens behind the scenes, but some social media users have suggested that producers may feel the pressure to adapt a series of games dear.

It is not uncommon for video game adaptations to face brutal critical reception, despite the relative success of other franchises, including Demonic resident universe, starring Milla Jovovich, which is easily the most successful so far.

Ad

Fans of Unexplored You will remember when the first installment of the series was retired in 2007 for Playstation 3. Since then, there have been 8 other major titles.



Post views:

0 0