The truth behind the older snub Grammy 2020

Getty Images / E! Illustration
Taylor Swift was not ignored, but is this the way to treat a Lover?
Although the 2020 Grammy Award nominations presented an inspiring variety of veterans and newcomers from the industry:Ariana Grande! King's wool! Lizzo! Billie eilish! Lil Nas X! “In the main categories, as always, there simply wasn't enough space to please everyone.
Or, in some cases, do justice to all the work that deserves it.
For example, though Lover is in the Best Pop Vocal Album, the main song is nominated for the prestigious Song of the Year and "You Need to Calm Down,quot; is in the Best Pop Solo Performance, those three nominations were not enough for fans who fainted for what It was possibly Taylor's best work in years and represented a significant change in style for the artist.
However, if he wins the Song of the Year, Swift, which has just been entertained at the Sundance Film Festival for the premiere of his highly anticipated Netflix documentary Miss Americanawill be the first solo writer to win in the category since Amy Winehouse in 2008. (All other nominated songs have at least two and up to five accredited writers).
Ironically, Swifties can pity the Katy Kats, who feel they haven't had their expiration in years, and the streak continues without recognition for Katy Perrythe 2019 summer single "Never Really Over,quot; (we are actually partial to the "Little Talk,quot; that is similarly overlooked).
For the record, to be considered for this year's ceremony, the work had to be launched between October 1, 2018 and August 31, 2019.
But don't even understand Bts The army began, as the globally obsessed K-Pop band was once again without a nomination, despite the fact that, as "Precious Shadow,quot; noted on Twitter, "Someone told me how bts, he did not get any Grammy nomination … as a map of the soul person sold more than 4 million copies, A MINI album, had the most visits for his music video, (had) more impact that most artists this year .. "
To qualify for consideration of the album of the year, the work must have at least five original songs, which Soul Map: Person yes (it has seven!), but it is considered an EP and, although it sold 3.2 million units in a month to make it the best-selling album in South Korea in 24 years, it simply did not compare with the likes of the 14 tracks Because I love you (Deluxe) by Lizzo or Ariana Grandeof 12 songs Thanks U, Next.
It was more surprising than his collaboration with Halsey, "Boy With Luv,quot;, did not get a nod to the best pop duo / group performance, but it turned out that Halsey and his number 1 hit "Without me,quot; were also completely rejected.
After BTS fans were similarly annoyed last year by the general snub, the Recording Academy extended an invitation to group members to join their ranks. And the boys, who presented last year, harbor no resentment: they will make their Grammys debut on Sunday with Lil Nas X, Billy Ray Cyrus Y Diplo.
Astrid Stawiarz / Getty Images for Dick Clark Productions
Coincidentally, they will be the first Korean group to perform at the Grammys, in the same year as Bong Joon-Ho& # 39; s Parasite It has become the first Korean film to be nominated for an Oscar for Best International Feature Film, much less for Best Film, Best Director and Best Original Screenplay.
And despite the deserved stars of Parasite Without winning Academy nominations, last weekend the film made history by winning the outstanding performance of a set in a film at the 2020 SAG Awards, the first foreign-language film to win that award.
Therefore, it shows that opening doors and paving roads has always been frustratingly slow, but industry guards are at least trying to open those doors more. As the BTS fans who rationalized that they are the true referees of how successful the group is, all the awards that are based on fan votes have succeeded.
It was also a bit confusing for fans Tyler the creatorIt's a nomination, Best Rap Album, for Igorwho debuted at n. ° 1 and was a critical favorite. And, according to some, it is hardly a rap album, but it falls more on the R,amp;B side of the genre and, nevertheless, deserved to be in the race for the Album of the Year.
Rapper Goldlink He wasn't having it, on behalf of Tyler or anyone else, and turned to Instagram immediately to give the Grammy a part of his mind.
"Honestly, they are f – k Grammys until the day of my death," wrote the Diaspora artist, who was nominated for Best Rap / Singing Performance in 2018 for "Crew,quot;. "I am no longer participating in that game of political ass cheating slave of wild slaves. The lack of relevance that you just solidified today is incredible. Tyler obtained an f-kin nomination in a category in which he did not even participate knowing very well that the album of the year deserved. "
GoldLink, whose real name is D & # 39; Anthony Carlos, continued: "Burna boy deserves more Koffee deserves more Dababy apparently he couldn't & # 39; qualify & # 39; for the best new artist because he had & # 39; mixtapes & # 39; in the past. No nod to Solange for running the risk of exceeding the limits when no one else was brave enough to do so. There isn't even an internationally black artist category at all. Why do you think these children learn when you tell them that black art is not good enough? Or does it not show at all? I have just reached a point after three years of being silent on this subject, that my value goes far beyond what the closed-door establishments have been giving us. Even how our partners vote against us. I can't participate. "
Solange Knowles& # 39; critically acclaimed When I get home, which came out last March, in fact was missing from the list of nominations, as was the artist herself. The Grammys, in turn, can be lightweight in Knowleses this year, since Beyoncéshe was also given relatively little attention, for her: Best Pop Solo Performance and Best Written Song For Visual Media for "Spirit,quot; The Lion King soundtrack; Best pop vocal album or The Lion King: the gift; and best musical movie for Homecoming, his live concert / great documentary show that was nominated for six Emmy awards.
The possibilities of "Spirit,quot; in the Pop Solo Performance category against Grande's "7 Rings," Lizzo's "Truth Hurts,quot;, Billie Eilish's Bad Guys and Swift's antidiscriminatory anthem "You Need to Calm Down,quot; seem void, but It is free Written song for visual media, since "Shallow,quot; won last year.
And speaking of A star has been born, "Shallow,quot; was released early enough for the 2019 Grammys, but the soundtrack of the 2018 film was not eligible until this round, so it is nominated for Best compilation soundtrack for visual media and "I & # 39 ; ll Never Love Again "is competing against,quot; Spirit ", The Ballad Of The Lonesome Cowboy,quot; by Toy Story 4, "Girl in the cinema,quot; of Dumplin & # 39;and "Suspirium,quot; of I sighed to the best song written for visual media.
But there is no recognition of the Album of the Year, much to the dismay of many Ally-Jackson loaders still disconsolate, which means Oh brother, where are you? It is still the last soundtrack of the film to win in that category, in 2002.
Strangely lost in both Album of the year Y The nominations for the best country album were Maren morris& # 39; Girl, which was considered at least one block for the latter. Instead, the previous winner (Best Country Solo Performance for "My Church,quot; in 2017) has a unique nomination in 2020, Best Duo / Country Group Performance for "Common,quot;, presenting Brandi Carlile.
At least three female acts:Tanya Tucker, Reba McEntire Y Annies gunmake the country best country album a good boys and girls club, along with Eric Church Y Thomas Rhett.
For the second consecutive year, five of the eight nominees for the Album of the Year are women: Lizzo, Ariana Grande, Billie Eilish, HIS. (for the second consecutive year) and Lana Del Rey. Bon IverLil Nas X and Vampiric Weekend, back with their first album in six years, they complete the category.
However, like the Best R,amp;B album category that does not include Solange, and in fact only includes a nominee, She mai, for his self-titled debut, Best Rock Album is also devoid of ladies, except the deceased Dolores O & # 39; Riordan in The Cranberries& # 39; Last album, At the end, which was released in April. O & # 39; Riordan died in January 2018.
(However, as for some men who may have been deserving, A brief consultation about online relationships by english band 1975 He was named British Album of the Year at the 2019 Brit Awards, but the boys only received a Grammy nomination, Best Rock Song for "Give Yourself a Try."
However, this year's Best American Album field:Calexico and Hierro y Vino, Madison Cunningham, Keb & # 39; Mo & # 39;, J.S. Andara Y Yawland a more diverse variety of artists in the categories of Best American Roots and Performance song, at least increase the chances that a person of color under 70 will finally win in one of those three categories for the first time.
And while we talk about very ambiguous genres …
Frazer Harrison / Getty Images for Stagecoach
Following the steps of the Billboard Table of countries (but not the CMA Awards), the Recording Academy did not see the success "Old Town Road (Remix)" of Lil Nas X and Billy Ray Cyrus as a country song, so it relegated the melody to pop categories, but Maybe this genre combination will at least improve on the "Despacito,quot; remix, which is still amazing 0 by 3 at the 2018 Grammys, after the Latin-pop fusion song of Luis Fonsipresenting Daddy Yankee Y Justin Bieber, it was the undisputed song of the year (despite losing in the Song of the year category).
"Old Town Road,quot; also has several opportunities to be recognized for the fusion of cultures that is tremendously successful, with winks for the record of the year, best duet / pop group performance and best music video, three of Lil Nas's six nominations. X.
As terrible as the situation may seem in a given year, there is (almost) always an opportunity to improve next time.
Look at the E! Live from the red carpet Coverage of the 2020 Grammy Awards on Sunday, January 26 from 4 p.m. ET / 1 p.m. PT followed by the Grammys broadcast at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT in CBS. And for a summary of the biggest music night immediately after the show, don't miss the ME! After the party Special at 11:30 p.m. ET / 8: 30 p.m. PT, only in E!
%MINIFYHTML30e2cf20ea32262bb7503d50dc32613611%%MINIFYHTML30e2cf20ea32262bb7503d50dc32613612%