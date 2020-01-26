The truth behind the older snub Grammy 2020

Taylor Swift was not ignored, but is this the way to treat a Lover?

Although the 2020 Grammy Award nominations presented an inspiring variety of veterans and newcomers from the industry:Ariana Grande! King's wool! Lizzo! Billie eilish! Lil Nas X! “In the main categories, as always, there simply wasn't enough space to please everyone.

Or, in some cases, do justice to all the work that deserves it.

For example, though Lover is in the Best Pop Vocal Album, the main song is nominated for the prestigious Song of the Year and "You Need to Calm Down,quot; is in the Best Pop Solo Performance, those three nominations were not enough for fans who fainted for what It was possibly Taylor's best work in years and represented a significant change in style for the artist.

However, if he wins the Song of the Year, Swift, which has just been entertained at the Sundance Film Festival for the premiere of his highly anticipated Netflix documentary Miss Americanawill be the first solo writer to win in the category since Amy Winehouse in 2008. (All other nominated songs have at least two and up to five accredited writers).