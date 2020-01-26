The third season of the masked singer will premiere after the Super Bowl

%MINIFYHTMLdc48600305c6168835ef3e3b8c757d8f11% %MINIFYHTMLdc48600305c6168835ef3e3b8c757d8f12%

On February 2, 2020, Fox broadcasts the 54th Super Bowl, but the big winner of the night may be the season 3 premiere of the successful music competition program The masked singer. The Super Bowl is always a ranking success and is appreciated for its commercials. Many advertisers wait all year to broadcast their best commercials during the Super Bowl, and often these ads go viral. Jennifer Lopez and Shakira will perform during the halftime show, so there is little doubt that the audience will be huge. Fox is telling that many of those viewers are not going to turn off their sets after the game is over, but continue watching The masked singer. It is estimated that the show that airs after the Super Bowl will see a 50 percent increase in viewers.

Fox had many shows to choose from and with Prodigal son Appearing as one of the best Fox series in years, it seems they opted for a family option that would please all audiences. The Masked Singer has quickly become one of the biggest hobbies in the United States and, after each episode, social media platforms explode with viewers trying to guess who was the famous contestant who acted on the show.

More than just a reality show, the participation of fans that connect viewers through social networks has made it a communal riddle game.

The official Twitter account of Masked Singer has been promoting the program. You can see his season 3 ad below.

Fans of the first two seasons of the program will notice some changes. Season 3 will bring 18 contestants compared to the 16 contestants presented in the previous seasons. There will be three groups: A, B and C that will take place in a tournament style, Jenny McCarthy explained. Six contestants will be assigned to group A, B or C and then, when a singer is masked per group, they will face each other in a tournament style. Only one will be crowned The masked singer.

The same lineup will include Ken Jeong, Nicole Scherzinger, Robin Thicke and Jenny McCarthy. Nick Cannon will continue presenting the show.

What do you think of Fox's choice to air the season 3 premiere of The Masked Singer after the Super Bowl? Are you going to watch the show?



