The star of & # 39; Modern Family & # 39; Marsha Kramer died at 74

Director Jeff Greenberg announces that the actress who played an assistant to the character of Ed O & # 39; Neill Jay in the ABC television series passed away at the age of 74.

Actress Marsha kramer He has died at 74.

The star, best known for playing Margaret, assistant to Ed O & # 39; NeillJay character in comedy "Modern Family", died Thursday, January 23, 2020, director Jeff Greenberg confirmed.

"It is very sad to hear that my longtime friend Marsha Kramer passed away yesterday at the age of 74," he tweeted. "It was so lovely in the 14 eps that it shot like Margaret in Modern Family for the past 7 years, but I will always remember her flight as high as Wendy to the Peter Pan of Sandy Duncan. #RIP."

Marsha played Wendy in "Peter Pan"in 1975 on Broadway, together Sandy Duncan In the lead role.

Kramer's other television credits include a recurring role in "Frasier", as well as"NCIS","Dr. Ken","Eagle heart","Days of our lives","Out of service"Y"Malcolm in the middle".

The actress last appeared on Wednesday's episode of "Modern Family," which saw Margaret leave her retirement to work very briefly for Alex, Jay's daughter, played by Ariel Winter.

A cause of death has not been announced.