The rumor of Rick Fox's death is not true: he was not flying with Kobe Bryant at the time of the tragic helicopter accident!

After rumors spread that Rick Fox was also in the same helicopter that crashed killing Kobe Bryant, his 13-year-old daughter and 7 others, it was confirmed that the previous reports were not true. Rick is not only alive and well, but he wasn't on board.

Amid unreliable headlines that the 50-year-old sports star had also died in the tragic accident, reporter Jared Greenberg turned to social networks to tweet: “ I have personally communicated with Rick Fox via text message since he left the news about Kobe's death PLEASE STOP spreading news unless you personally can confirm it!

In addition, it seems that Rick's lawyer has also addressed the rumors of fear, denying them.

As you probably know, the retired basketball player is also a big name in the sport, as is Kobe.

He played for the Boston Celtics from 1991 to 1997 before joining the Lakers with Kobe until his retirement in 2004.

But that was not the only type of success he found in his career.

Rick really expanded into the entertainment industry, being part of television shows like OZ and Nip / Tuck, but also movies, especially He Got Game.

While it was confirmed that Rick was safe, he is also mourning the shocking death of Kobe and his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna.

Speaking of which, many celebrities have already published their tributes and it seems that everyone is disconsolate.

For example, Justin Bieber wrote: "It can't be. You always encouraged me mamba. He gave me some of the best quotes we smile to this day. I love you, man!" Next to a picture of him and the basketball player .

Ad

Of course, other basketball stars also cried to Kobe on social media, including Dwyane Wade, CJ McCollum, Paul Pierce, Kevin Lowe, Scottie Pippen and Jeremy Lin.



Post views:

0 0