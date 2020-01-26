The rockets "hit the US embassy,quot; in the capital of Iraq amid anti-government protests | Iraq News

%MINIFYHTML6fc9e833edea3eb31de7b55c42ba2c4b11% %MINIFYHTML6fc9e833edea3eb31de7b55c42ba2c4b12%

Five Katyusha rockets crashed into the riverbank near the US embassy in the heavily fortified green zone of the Iraqi capital without causing any damage, a statement from the United States Joint Operations Command said.

Three of the five rockets fired on Sunday "directly hit the US embassy,quot; in Baghdad, the AFP news agency said citing a security source, including one that crashed into a coffee at dinner time.

Plus:

It was the third such attack against the US embassy this month, which occurred in the middle of thousands of students who flooded the Iraqi streets to maintain their anti-government movement despite repression.



Sunday's attack was the first time a direct impact was reported at the US embassy. The authors were not immediately known.

Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi quickly condemned the attack in a statement, calling it "aggression,quot; that could "drag Iraq into a war zone."

One dead, more than 100 injured.

Meanwhile, a protester was killed in Baghdad, police sources told the Reuters news agency, and more than 100 protesters were injured in violence in the capital and in other cities after security forces attempted to clear protest camps. , medical sources said.

Other medical sources said 75 of the wounded were in the southern city of Nassariya, where a Reuters witness said protesters set two security vehicles on fire and hundreds of other protesters controlled key bridges in the city.

Protesters demand the elimination of what they consider a corrupt ruling elite and the end of foreign interference in Iraqi politics, especially by Iran.

The riots resumed last week, after a pause of several weeks, following the drone attack on January 3 that killed General Qassem Soleimani and Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, an Iraqi commander of the pro-Iranian militia group Hashd al-Shaabi.

The assassination, to which Iran responded with ballistic missile attacks against two Iraqi bases that house US troops, has revived tensions in Iraqi politics and delayed the formation of a new government.

As calls to end the interference became stronger, the Iraqi parliament on January 5 backed a non-binding resolution for all foreign troops, including 5,200 US troops, to leave the country.

At least 12 protesters have been killed since Saturday, the Iraqi High Commission for Human Rights said, with three in the southern city of Nasiriyah and nine in the province of Baghdad.

In total, at least 500 protesters have been killed since October.

Protests nationwide

In Baghdad, protesters coughed and washed their faces and eyes to get rid of the effects of gas while medical workers provided first aid, as the site was not accessible to ambulances, a Reuters reporter said.

The tuk tuks evacuated injured protesters in clouds of tear gas and black smoke from burning tires.

Earlier on Sunday, hundreds of university students gathered in Tahrir Square, the main protest camp, singing slogans against the United States and Iran.

In the southern city of Basra, more than 2,000 students arrived at a protest camp, another Reuters witness said.

University students shout slogans during anti-government protests in Baghdad (Thaier al-Sudani / Reuters)

Protests also continued in the cities of Karbala, Najaf and Diwaniya, defying attempts by security forces to end their sitting for months, police sources and Reuters witnesses said.

Shia leader cancels march

Tens of thousands protested against the US military presence in Iraq in a march on Friday.

The Shiite leader leader, Moqtada al-Sadr, called for demonstrations against the United States in Baghdad and other cities on Sunday, but canceled them, and his office said the reason was "to avoid internal conflicts."

Sadr, who has millions of supporters in Baghdad and the south, said Saturday that he will end his participation in the anti-government riots.

Sadr's supporters have reinforced the protesters and, on occasion, have helped protect them from attacks by unidentified security forces and gunmen, but began withdrawing from the concentration camps on Saturday after their announcement.

The Iraqi High Commission on Human Rights called on all parties to exercise restraint and keep the demonstrations peaceful.