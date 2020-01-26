The mystification of Qassem Soleimani | I ran

In the past three weeks, many analysts have focused on how the assassination of General Qassem Soleimani will affect the Iran-United States confrontation in the Middle East. However, little attention has been paid to the effect that his death will have on the internal affairs of Iran.

The general, who led the Quds Force of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), was an important figure not only in conducting the projection of power of the Islamic Republic abroad but also in the configuration of his internal narrative and Its political dynamics.

Even before his death, Soleimani had assumed an almost mythical status for both the Iranian public and Iranian supporters abroad. In the eyes of religious people, he was the protector of the shrine of Sayeda Zainab, revered by the Shiites, and the hero who faced Israel and supported the Palestinian resistance. In the eyes of nationalists and those who do not believe in the Islamic Republic at all, it was the brave commander who fought against foreign terrorists and enemies trying to destroy Iran.

He was never named in any accusation of corruption, internal political disputes or repression of protests and dissent, as did other IRGC commanders. He spoke Arabic and had spent a lot of time in the Arab world; He had good relations with Hezbollah, Hamas and Islamic Jihad. This made him the appropriate face for Iran's campaign to expand its influence in the region after the 2003 invasion of Iraq by the United States.

The mythical state of Soleimani was necessary to build an image of a powerful Iran internally and externally, to cover up the reality of a besieged nation. Within Iran, even young people, who are far from the first and second generation of the revolution and their ideals, still believe in Iranian supremacy. The image of Soleimani nourishes this belief.

As such, it should come as no surprise to see a young woman who the moral police could punish for dressing in a "non-Islamic,quot; way to mourn him at his funeral. It is the same reason that motivated a well-known liberal novelist like Mahmoud Dowlatabadi, who criticized what happened after the 1979 Iranian Revolution in his famous novel The Colonel and who is known for his opposition to the government, to praise Soleimani during his life Y cry His death with great sadness.

The murder of Soleimani gave his mythology a new impulse. His image became a mixture of the heroism Ashoura of Imam Hussein, grandson of the Prophet Muhammad who rebelled against the Umayyad ruler Yazid and was tragically killed, and the heroism of the characters in Shahnameh (the Book of Kings) written by the poet Persian, Abu Qasem Ferdowsi.

The mythical state of Soleimani, however, did not arise spontaneously.

He joined the IRGC as General Mohsen Rezaee had become his commander in chief. Under his leadership, the IRGC became an institution with solid foundations and a broad mandate. He trained and employed not only military and intelligence personnel, but also experts in economics, politics, psychology and sociology. His activities and projects were always carefully planned and executed, as was the rise of Soleimani.

Mythologizing his exploits abroad was a perfect way to justify interference in the Arab region, both at home and abroad.

If it had not been for the tragedy of the Ukrainian plane, the momentum behind the mythologization of Soleimani would have been stronger. The accident greatly diminished the political achievements that the Islamic Republic and the conservative political current close to the supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, could have achieved within Iran.

However, it would be an exaggeration to say that the emotional impulse among the Iranians towards their hero turned into discontent overnight. Some images of angry protesters who destroy the posters of his image after the plane crash do not deny the fact that Soleimani is still very popular among Iranians.

One of the most important consequences of his death is that it undermines plans for the IRGC to assume a more important role in politics, while the Islamic Republic prepares for the transfer of power from a sick Khamenei to a successor.

The IRGC remained out of politics for a long time due to the opposition of the founder of the Islamic Republic, Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini, to the participation of the military, including the IRGC, in any political activity. I considered it contrary to the values ​​of the revolution.

The situation changed in 1989 when Ayatollah Khamenei became the supreme leader and brought the IRGC closer to the center of power. The late Rafsanjani, on the other hand, facilitated the participation of the IRGC in the economy during his term as president between 1989 and 1997, when the country was under reconstruction after the devastating war with Iraq (1980-1988).

The influence of the IRGC grew steadily and in 1999, two years after the first term of the reformist president Mohammad Khatami, his muscles flexed publicly. Twenty-four IRGC commanders, including Soleimani, signed and sent a lyrics to Khatami in response to what they saw as his mishandling of a student protest, effectively threatening him with a coup d'etat.

Since then, the IRGC has tried to convert its successes in the region that defends the nation, a task in which Soleimani played an important role, in political gains in the country. It is not far-fetched to speak of Soleimani as the most qualified to benefit from such gains due to its popularity.

This point of view is evident in the intense political activities of General Soleimani in the few years prior to his murder. Although his work was reserved, in recent years he used to have photos of himself in his published missions.

Then, last year, he appeared in a rare meeting between Ayatollah Khamenei and Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, who had come to Tehran. The absence of Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammed Javad Zarif from the meeting demonstrated the growing importance of the IRGC in Iran's foreign affairs and resulted in the minister submitting your resignation in protest.

This and other events in recent years led some to believe that Soleimani was preparing to assume a political role. It was rumored that his name would be presented in the presidential elections of 2021.

However, his death and the demolition of the Ukrainian plane by IRGC ruined these plans. The latest incident allowed President Hassan Rouhani, whose administration has been increasingly marginalized by conservatives and the IRGC, to counterattack.

In a veiled criticism of the IRGC and its confrontational stance towards the United States and Europe, Rouhani recently said that there is no way to solve the problems of the economy without resorting to the international community. According to him, the Iranians voted in 2013 and 2017 to reduce tensions in the region and normalize relations with the rest of the world.

The Rouhani government was severely weakened by the failure of the nuclear agreement. The sanctions he had promised to eliminate returned and wreaked havoc on the Iranian economy. His belief that Europeans could help him proved wrong. All the achievements he obtained from signing the nuclear agreement in 2015, which placed him on the list of candidates that will probably succeed Ayatollah Khamenei as the next supreme leader, disappeared at the time President Donald Trump changed US policy toward Iran.

In this context, the next two elections in February, for the Parliament and for the members of the Assembly of Experts (who, among other functions, have the task of electing the supreme leader), as well as the presidential vote in 2021 will be crucial.

Despite the weakness of the reformist and moderate camp, it still hopes to make a political return in the next parliamentary vote, but the conservative current is already putting up barriers before.

Earlier this month, Rouhani criticized The decision of the Guardian Council, which examines the candidates for the elections, disqualifies thousands of people who had registered to run. "(Are there) candidates from how many parties? From one party? This is not an election … People need diversity," he said.

Given the increasingly complex political situation in Iran, the next elections will be much more than a simple conservative-reformist or conservative-moderate competition. In fact, it could transcend this dualism completely. Perhaps most importantly, this competition will have a significant impact on the 80-year-old Khamenei succession plan.

If the next Parliament presents conservative figures with strong ties to the IRGC, and if the next president belongs to the same field, the circle will be completed with a supreme leader who shares the same intellectual and political orientation.

Under this scenario, one could expect a former presidential candidate Ebrahim Raisi, who lost to Rouhani in 2017, to be a strong candidate for the position of supreme leader. Last year he was appointed president of the Supreme Court of Iran so he can have the opportunity to regain the political popularity he had lost during his presidential campaign by curbing corruption. What a probable candidate does is that his intellectual orientation is largely consistent with that of the IRGC.

Although the election of a new supreme leader is the prerogative of the Assembly of Experts, several powers will seek to influence the vote, including the different political fields, the clergy in Qom and the IRGC, which seems to be the most influential player.

Whoever takes power in the different institutions (Parliament, government and supreme leadership), the main challenge they will face is to placate the "protest society,quot; of Iran, to use the words of the political science professor Hussein Bashiry.

As exiled opposition politician Ebrahim Yazdi pointed out in his memoirs, Iran is still going through a very volatile period and is still in search of liberation, which began with the tobacco protest in 1890, followed by the Constitutional Revolution of 1906, the Mossadegh movement of 1953 and the Islamic revolution of 1979.

In fact, Iranian society remains in a state of revolution, even if by its political leadership the revolution is over.

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the editorial position of Al Jazeera.