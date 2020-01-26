The live action remake of & # 39; Pinocchio & # 39; gets director of & # 39; Forrest Gump & # 39;

%MINIFYHTML6ed4ddc783ee00173db2ccd5f53e2de711% %MINIFYHTML6ed4ddc783ee00173db2ccd5f53e2de712%

Disney

Robert Zemeckis has officially signed to sit behind the lens of the next Disney movie, while his frequent collaborator Tom Hanks is in talks to play Geppetto.

Up News Info –

Oscar-winning filmmaker Robert Zemeckis has officially signed to direct the Disney live action remake of "Pinocchio".

The "Return to the future"Y"Forrest Gump"The director will also co-write the latest adaptation of Carlo Collodi's story about the puppet that becomes a real child.

Sam Mendes Y Paul king both were previously linked to the project. King resigned early last year 2019.

%MINIFYHTML6ed4ddc783ee00173db2ccd5f53e2de713% %MINIFYHTML6ed4ddc783ee00173db2ccd5f53e2de714%

Tom Hanks He was in talks to portray Pinocchio's carpentry creator, Geppetto, in the film, but it's not clear if the project moves forward with the Oscar-winning star of "Forrest Gump" of Zemeckis "Discard"Y"The polar Express".

The live action movie is not the only Pinocchio project in process: Guillermo del Toro He has partnered with Netflix bosses to make his debut in the direction of animated feature films with a renewed version of the story.