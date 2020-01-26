The judge of Tamra stops following Shannon Beador, his longtime friend, the head of Bravo, Andy Cohen and more, after announcing the departure of RHOC.

%MINIFYHTML2c88344b2194baa036cda87c305d6ea411% %MINIFYHTML2c88344b2194baa036cda87c305d6ea412%

After he officially announced his departure from Real Housewives of Orange County, it seems Tamra Judge felt like breaking all contact with his former coworkers! That said, the reality show star stopped following Shannon Beador and many others, including Braunwyn Windham-Burke, Gina Kirschenheiter and even Bravo's boss, Andy Cohen.

The session he stopped following was shocking for fans of the show, especially when it comes to Shannon Beador.

As you know, the two women had been close friends for a long time!

The purge of social networks follows the announcement that it will no longer appear on RHOC after being a large part of it for no less than 12 seasons.

As mentioned earlier, however, Shannon was not the only one who stopped following on the platform.

Rookie Braunwyn Windham-Burke and Gina Kirschenheiter are no longer on her watchlist and it seems Tamra has even stopped following Bravo's official account!

However, it should be mentioned that he still follows Vicki Gunvalson, who also announced his departure on Friday, as well as former co-star Heather Dubrow.

As for his exit confirmation, it was published yesterday and says: "It's been 12 years. But it's time for me to move on. It saddens me to go, but I'm very excited about my future."

Regardless of the fact that she ended up being unfollowed on Instagram, Shannon left a sweet message in the comments section for her lifelong "friend,quot;.

‘You will always be my trip or you will die, soulmate and friend for life. I love you! "Shannon wrote.

The third "friend," Vicki, also left an equally sweet comment that says: "We have shared many good and not so good times together and it has been the journey of our lives." Thelma and Louise … now where do you want to go?!



