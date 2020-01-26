The Iranian Zarif responds after the publication of Twitter & # 39; No thanks & # 39; of Trump | Iran news

%MINIFYHTML53cb72851f6394729a841415adba060a11% %MINIFYHTML53cb72851f6394729a841415adba060a12%

President Donald Trump has said the United States will not lift sanctions against Iran to enter into negotiations with him, in a response to the Iranian Foreign Minister who suggested that Tehran was still willing to talk about the condition that Washington "correct its past,quot; . and eliminated a series of tough economic measures.

There has been increasing friction between the two enemies for a long time since 2018 when Trump withdrew his country from a historic nuclear agreement signed between Iran and the world powers. United States has since rimposed crippling sanctions on Iran's economy while calling for negotiations on a new agreement that also addresses the ballistic missile program in Tehran and its support for regional armed groups.

Tensions reached the highest levels in decades earlier this month after the United States killed Iranian chief general Qassem Soleimani in a drone attack in Baghdad Iran responded by firing missiles at US targets in Iraq on January 8, but retaliatory attacks caused no death and Trump said the United States would not respond militarily and instead would go ahead with more "punitive economic sanctions."

On Friday, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif told German magazine Der Spiegel that "he would never rule out the possibility of people changing their approach and recognizing the realities,quot; when asked about possible negotiations with the United States after the murder of Soleimani.

"For us, it doesn't matter who is sitting in the White House, what matters is how they behave," he said in the interview published on Saturday, reiterating his country's demand that the United States first have to lift the sanctions before any New negotiations begin.

"The Trump administration can correct its past, lift the sanctions and return to the negotiating table. We are still at the negotiating table. They are the ones who left," Zarif continued, before adding that "the day will come." when the United States "will have to compensate for inflicting,quot; great harm "on the Iranians.

"We have a lot of patience," he said.

In Washington, Trump said in a Twitter post on Saturday night: "The Iranian Foreign Minister says Iran wants to negotiate with the United States, but wants sanctions removed," he added: "No, thanks! ".

Zarif responded Sunday by tweeting an excerpt from the interview with Der Spiegel.

"It is recommended that @realdonaldtrump base its comments and foreign policy decisions on facts, rather than the headlines of @FoxNews or its Farsi translators," Zarif said in the tweet with the excerpt from the interview.

Meanwhile, on Saturday, Ali Asghar Zarean, an assistant to Iran's nuclear chief, said the country's enriched uranium reserve has exceeded 1,200 kilograms (2,646 pounds), which is well beyond the 2015 nuclear agreement between Tehran and the world powers allowed.

"Iran is increasing its arsenal of enriched uranium at full speed," he said. The claim has not been verified by the United Nations nuclear control agency, the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).

Under the 2015 agreement, formally known as the Joint Comprehensive Action Plan (JCPOA), Iran agreed to limit its uranium enrichment under the supervision of UN inspectors in exchange for the lifting of sanctions.

In reaction to Washington's unilateral withdrawal from the agreement and its reimposition of sanctions, Iran has gradually withdrawn its commitments. January 5, days after the US UU. drone attack which killed Soleimani, Tehran announced that it would no longer meet any of JCPOA's limitations to its enrichment activities.

In November, the IAEA said that Iran's low-enriched uranium stocks had increased to 372.3kgs (821 pounds) as of November 3. The nuclear agreement limited stocks to 202.8kgs (447 pounds).

Iran has routinely promised to start enriching its uranium arsenal at higher levels closer to the degree of weapons if world powers do not negotiate new terms for the nuclear deal following Washington's movements.

The other signatories of JCPOA (Germany, France, United Kingdom, China and Russia) have been struggling to keep it alive.