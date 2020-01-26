The great source of funding for Harry and Meghan is private. Something like.

LONDON – Every six months or so, Alan Davis leaves his bungalow by the sea on a remote island on the southwest coast of England with a rental check of 12.5 pounds (about $ 16) for his landlord.
But this is not an ordinary owner, nor an ordinary rental check.
Davis lives in a small corner of the Duchy of Cornwall, the real estate empire controlled by Prince Charles, the heir to the throne of Great Britain, which quietly converted an inheritance of damaged farmland into a thousand-pound real estate conglomerate. For a peculiarity of British law, Mr. Davis has to pay the prince the privilege of living on his land, shouting for checks.
"It's a feudal way to continue," Davis said. “They put their finger and demand money. They are a law in themselves. "
Prince Charles's fortune, long protected from scrutiny by parliamentary indifference and dark accounting, was made public this month when his youngest son, Prince Harry, announced that he and his wife, Meghan, were giving up their royal duties. In trying to prove that they were going to give up taxpayers' money, Harry and Meghan took a look at the dark world of seemingly private finances that finance the family and their mansions, gardens and considerable staff.
But what royals call private contains, by any other measure, a generous combination of public gifts: possessions of medieval lands passed from one heir to another, broad tax exemption, compensation for some laws and exemptions from others, property of long stretches of coastline and all the treasure buried in Cornwall.
Those advantages have given Prince Charles substantial wealth. The duchy's revenues have almost tripled in two decades, to £ 21.6 million, about $ 28.3 million, last year. But the uproar over Harry and Meghan's funds has generated awkward questions for the prince and royalty about whether any of his income can be considered truly private.
Following in the footsteps of Prince Andrew's brother Andrew started the royal front to socialize with the financial dishonor Jeffrey Epstein, such scrutiny is another dent for real mysticism.
"Harry threw a grenade on the esplanade of Buckingham Palace," said David McClure, author of a book on the wealth of the royal family. "It has weakened the foundations of the royal family and their money, and has raised problems that not only apply to Harry, but have been bubbling beneath the surface for at least a decade."
Among the most important is the special treatment given to the Prince Charles real estate empire, a property that, among other things, pays for the maintenance of its mansion in the countryside and provided £ 5 million last year for Harry's families and his older brother, Prince William.
Formed in 1337 to provide income to the royal heir, the duchy obtained additional benefits: the right to unclaimed shipwrecks off the coast of Cornwall, canals of whales and sturgeons washed, and at least 250 gallons of wine from ships docking at the ports Cornwall.
Almost 700 years later, Prince Charles has clung to some anachronistic advantages. In his 20 years, the prince is said to have received feudal quotas of 100 shillings of silver and one pound of peppercorns from the mayor of Launceston in Cornwall.
But with the help of the heavyweights of British real estate, it has transformed its sleepy properties into a thriving business that covers 200 square miles, changing the focus of rural land to urban properties rich in profits.
The duchy has a great footprint, which extends from the rocky shores of Cornwall to the south of London, and from medieval castles to a men's prison with granite walls. He recently bought a 400,000 square foot supermarket store north of London.
A spokeswoman for the duchy said in a statement that Parliament had "confirmed its status as private equity,quot; and that the Treasury had agreed that its fiscal status did not confer an unfair advantage on it. "The prince has always ensured that he runs with the interests of his communities as an equal priority," the statement said.
The duchy's possessions reflect how the wealth of the royal family has been concentrated in the hands of Prince Charles and his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, whose estate, the Duchy of Lancaster, paid him £ 21.7 million last year. Together, the two ducats finance more than a dozen family members, complementing a donation of taxpayers of £ 82 million last year reserved for official duties and the maintenance of several palaces.
Although lawmakers once considered their current income to be "an accident of history," the Duchy of Cornwall has mostly avoided difficult questions, in part by playing his interest in traditional architecture and sustainable practices in his most humble properties: dozens of farms, much of the Dartmoor National Park in Devon and rivers throughout Cornwall. But analysts say that hides the fierce commercial instincts.
"If it looks like a duck and squawks like a duck and nothing like a duck, one assumes it is a duck," a Labor lawmaker told duchy officials during a hearing in 2013. "The Duchy of Cornwall looks and behaves like a corporation,quot;.
But the duchy does not pay taxes as a corporation. Instead, he is in a kind of legal limbo, using his real status to avoid corporate taxes and capital gains, even when he argues that, as a private estate, he has no obligation to open his books. The duchy said his capital gains were reinvested in the business, obviating the need to tax them, and that only companies paid corporate tax.
Prince Charles pays taxes on his duked income only voluntarily, and after deducting what analysts believe are around £ 10 million, which he considers official and charitable expenses. He has also canceled tens of thousands of pounds he pays for gardening in Highgrove, his country house, on the grounds that members of the public were occasionally invited.
"The Duchy of Cornwall may be what is convenient for him," said John Kirkhope, who wrote a doctoral thesis on the duchy in 2013. "If you want to investigate his privileges, you cannot, because he is supposedly a private estate, of the same so I have a private bank account. But when it is convenient, it is also a property of the crown, so, for example, it does not pay the same tax rate that any similar entity would pay. "
The powers of the duchy go even further.
Inherits the possessions of anyone who dies in Cornwall without a will or closest relative, a power that in some years has produced hundreds of thousands of pounds. The duchy channels the money in charities after deducting his own costs.
The duchy has the right to mine in Cornwall, even under private homes, a right that it registered to extend as recently as eight years ago.
More extraordinarily in the eyes of critics, the duchy has the right to be consulted on any legislation that affects his interests. Over the years, governments have interpreted that they include bills on hunting, road safety, children's rights, maritime access and disposal of remains. A 2008 planning law exempts the duchy from committing a planning crime.
A similar separation gives Prince Charles unusual power over homeowners in the Isles of Scilly, a picturesque archipelago on the southwest coast of England, and in Newton St. Loe, a town near Bath.
People like Mr. Davis own their homes there, but the duchy owns the land on which they are built. Such an arrangement is not uncommon in England, but the owners would generally have the option of buying the land. Not in some land of the duchy.
That allows the duchy to collect small land rents from homeowners who have long leases, such as Mr. Davis. Once those leases expire, you can also increase rents to thousands of pounds per year, making it difficult for people to sell or mortgage their homes.
In one case, a couple built a house in the Isles of Scilly, only for the duchy to force them to sign a lease on the property of Prince Charles property after his death, said Lord Berkeley, a Labor relative in the House of Lords.
"They established an agreement in which tenants are too scared to do something, for fear of losing their property," said Lord Berkeley, who tried unsuccessfully to pass a law in 2017 that ends the special status of the duchy owner and eliminates his exemptions of taxes. "In what we like to think of as a democratic country, that doesn't seem fair to me."
Nor have the legislators approved how Prince Charles handles the accounting of the duchy. He pays the rent to the duchy for Highgrove, his country house. But because the money goes to the duchy's income, it is emptied into Prince Charles's pocket as income.
The duchy said that the prince paid the rent, at market value, to prevent the duchy from assuming the costs he should not. Even so, it effectively pays for itself and taxes are allowed.
"He pays money from one pocket and receives it in the other pocket," Kirkhope said.
Surveys show that the public doubts government funding for anyone outside the central line of succession. And the departure of Harry and Meghan has intensified the focus on how and why the public pays for the royalty lifestyle.
Palace attendees have indicated that Prince Charles can devote himself to his personal investments, instead of the Duchy of Cornwall, to finance the lives of Harry and Meghan in Canada. But that and much more remains unsolved, including how long British taxpayers will pay for the couple's safety.
"It's the third lane of public discussions about the royal family: real finances," said Patrick Jephson, Diana's former private secretary. "It's the least favorite conversation topic of real people and real advisers."
Mr. Davis says that among the people of the Scilly Islands, around where he lives and pays his rent to the duchy, the mood has hardened against Prince Charles.
"They hate him basically," Davis said. "Most people can't stand it. All the money he gets leaves the island. And that's how he can afford to give Harry £ 2.3 million to live his lifestyle."