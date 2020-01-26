The great source of funding for Harry and Meghan is private. Something like.

The powers of the duchy go even further.

Inherits the possessions of anyone who dies in Cornwall without a will or closest relative, a power that in some years has produced hundreds of thousands of pounds. The duchy channels the money in charities after deducting his own costs.

The duchy has the right to mine in Cornwall, even under private homes, a right that it registered to extend as recently as eight years ago.

More extraordinarily in the eyes of critics, the duchy has the right to be consulted on any legislation that affects his interests. Over the years, governments have interpreted that they include bills on hunting, road safety, children's rights, maritime access and disposal of remains. A 2008 planning law exempts the duchy from committing a planning crime.

A similar separation gives Prince Charles unusual power over homeowners in the Isles of Scilly, a picturesque archipelago on the southwest coast of England, and in Newton St. Loe, a town near Bath.

People like Mr. Davis own their homes there, but the duchy owns the land on which they are built. Such an arrangement is not uncommon in England, but the owners would generally have the option of buying the land. Not in some land of the duchy.

That allows the duchy to collect small land rents from homeowners who have long leases, such as Mr. Davis. Once those leases expire, you can also increase rents to thousands of pounds per year, making it difficult for people to sell or mortgage their homes.

In one case, a couple built a house in the Isles of Scilly, only for the duchy to force them to sign a lease on the property of Prince Charles property after his death, said Lord Berkeley, a Labor relative in the House of Lords.