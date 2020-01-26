The daughter of Kobe Bryant, 13, Gianna dies in the same helicopter accident that killed her father

%MINIFYHTML231a19159f9dfca0c185c17a43e3a79611% %MINIFYHTML231a19159f9dfca0c185c17a43e3a79612%

After the tragic news that Kobe Bryant died in a helicopter accident, it is also reported that his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, also lost his life along with him! As you have heard, the helicopter crashed today, January 26, in Calabasas.

ESPN and TMZ report that one of the five people on board who died in the terrible accident was Gianna, 13, Kobe's second daughter.

This comes after the sad news that the sport legend has left Earth at the age of only 41 years.

Kobe and Gianna Bryant are survived by his wife and mother Vanessa and their daughters / sisters, Natalia, 17, Bianka, 3, and Capri, 7 months.

TMZ reports that ‘Kobe Bryant was heading to a traveling basketball game with his daughter Gianna when the helicopter crashed. Those on board the helicopter also included another player and father. "

Apparently, the media has spoken with Kobe representatives and have confirmed the tragic news that there are no survivors.

The fact that Kobe's teenage daughter has also lost her life in the accident only adds to the anguish.

The basketball player was a wonderful and loving father and his social networks full of publications of his four daughters are proof of that.

In fact, just a week before the tragedy, the dotted father went to his platform to celebrate his oldest birthday, Natalia.

Next to a sweet 17-year-old photo, Kobe wrote: ‘Happy birthday, my baby. I love you without measure You will always be my little Principessa # 17 ".

In September, while promoting his children's book, Legacy and The Queen on Good Morning America, Kobe got excited about his beloved daughters and said: & # 39; I have four girls at home and wanted to make sure it's important that they see characters that Look like those who are also athletes. They get tired of hearing my voice of being persistent, working hard, believing in yourself. "

Rest in peace, Kobe and Gianna.



