The Canadian residence of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle shaken by the earthquake

%MINIFYHTMLe43866ce3b72b419f0437ea93b24e02c11% %MINIFYHTMLe43866ce3b72b419f0437ea93b24e02c12%

WENN / Avalon

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, along with their baby, have stayed on Vancouver Island since they announced their plans to separate from the royal family.

Up News Info –

The Canadian residence of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex had a difficult start on Friday, January 24, when the house of the royal couple's island was hit by an earthquake.

The couple from Vancouver Island, which Meghan markle and Harry has called home since he announced his plans to separate from the royal family, was shaken by a 4.5 magnitude earthquake, the second in British Columbia in a month.

The former actress and the couple's son, Archie, have been living on the island since the beginning of the month (January 2020), while Harry joined them last week (beginning January 20).