The Auschwitz survivor tells the horror 75 years after the release | Poland news

Monday will be 75 years since the liberation of the largest and deadliest Nazi concentration camp, Auschwitz.

During World War II, more than 1.1 million people, mostly Jews, were killed on the site in Poland.

Around 200 survivors from around the world will return to the old camp to participate in the commemorations.

Survivor Menachem Haberman spoke with Al Jazeera about the horror he endured and with whom he still lives today.