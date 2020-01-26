Ted Bundy Docuseries with his former fiance on Amazon Prime – Ted Bundy: Falling For A Killer

%MINIFYHTML654023a791548fa56eefcbab8b86fea311% %MINIFYHTML654023a791548fa56eefcbab8b86fea312%

Following Netflix movies and movies Conversations with a murderer: Ted Bundy's tapes Y Extremely evil, surprisingly evil and vile, Amazon Prime is launching its own series based on the account of Ted Bundy's ex-girlfriend, Elizabeth Kendall, of living with the serial killer. The docuseries will arrive at Amazon Prime on January 31, 2020 and is titled Ted Bundy: falling in love with a murderer. Ted Bundy is not the first serial killer who managed to keep a fiance in the dark (the BTK killer was married for 34 years), but Elizabeth Kendall is one of the few people so intimate with a serial killer who decided to write about Your experience.

Elizabeth met Ted Bundy in 1969. She was a single mother and not only fell in love with Ted, but thought it was a great influence for her daughter. Ted spent a lot of time with Elizabeth and Molly (who was a little girl) and Liz never had the slightest idea that the man she had taken in their lives was killing young women.

The docuseries tells the story of Liz (his last name was Kloepfer when he met Ted Bundy) and it is from his point of view. Liz also wrote the book The Ghost Prince under the last name Kendall.

Amazon wrote the following about the upcoming docuseries.

"After years of silence, Ted Bundy's long-term girlfriend Elizabeth Kendall, her daughter Molly and other survivors first appear in a docuseries that reformulates Bundy's crimes from a female perspective. The series reveals how hate Bundy's pathological approach to women collided with the cultural wars and the feminist movement of the 1970s in one of the most infamous crime stories of our time. "

Elizabeth Kendall made it clear that she does not want this docuseries to be another film or television show that focuses on Ted and his crimes. Instead, it is their history and the history of women.

It also delves into how Ted Bundy was enraged by the women's rights movement and that fueled his hatred of women.

