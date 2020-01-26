Taraji P. Henson looks to play Whitney Houston in Biopic

%MINIFYHTML0d9ed2a1dbda0bd543412993b8ae0ebb11% %MINIFYHTML0d9ed2a1dbda0bd543412993b8ae0ebb12%

The actress of & # 39; Empire & # 39; She is one of the favorite candidates to play the late singer of & # 39; I Have Nothing & # 39; in an upcoming movie of true stories in progress with Clive Davis.

Up News Info

Taraji P. Henson could be configured to channel late diva Whitney Houston on the big screen, if singer Pat's sister-in-law gets her way.

Pat is working closely with the record executive. Clive Davis, who played a key role in the rise to success of the star "I Have Nothing" in the next project, and told TMZ his hopes for the planned movie.

While the film is in its early stages, he joked that the couple is considering several "options" to play the leading role, before adding: "I love Taraji P. Henson."

She added: "Taraji is my girl."

Pat also praised Clive, whom he described as a "wonderful person."

"Let me say this … We have a wonderful relationship," he said, adding: "Everything we can do for him … is already done."

Whitney passed away at the age of 48 after he was found unconscious in a bathtub on February 11, 2012. The Los Angeles County coroner's office mentioned his death as an "accident" caused by drowning and the "effects of heart disease. atherosclerotic and cocaine use. " , "while toxicology results discovered substances such as Benadryl and Xanax in their system.