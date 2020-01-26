Tamar Braxton's boyfriend, David Adefeso, joins young technology entrepreneurs to raise the lives of Africans

Tamar Braxton's boyfriend, David Adefeso, made his fans proud of his latest post. He has been working to improve the lives of 1.2 billion Africans.

‘I had an excellent time in Silicon Valley dating @iaboyeji and the other visionaries @weareharambeans. It was very inspiring to spend time with this incredible group of young technology entrepreneurs focused on using technology to improve, improve and raise the lives of the 1.2 billion Africans living in our continent, "David began his publication.

He continued and wrote: ‘Way to go @ olewisgayle4ade! I can't wait to join practical ways to fight poverty, provide security, improve infrastructure, optimize finances and ensure affordable education for all! #africanentrepreneurs #harambeans #buildingafricasfuture #investinafrica # 2020thedecadeofafrica ".

Someone praised his actions and said: "That's awesome @ david.defeso! I live here in Silicon Valley. I hope you enjoyed your stay. I would love to trip over you and @tamarbraxton here in Silicon Valley at some point. I love you guys !! 😘 '

He shared another video after his trip to Silicone Valley, which he captioned with the following words: ‘Me and @ojione returned to Los Angeles after an excellent trip to Silicon Valley✈️ to set the table for some #bigdeals. I couldn't have any of the famous Dungeness crabs for which Bay is known, but the friendly people of this amazing Chinese restaurant, Jade Cathay, made me the most amazing fried vegan spring rolls … delicious😋😋. Thank you guys. I'm hungry on many trips because I can't always find vegan food, especially when it's a busy work trip. "

Apart from this, David has been living his best life together with Tamar.

He managed to surprise fans recently when he shared a photo with Tamar's baby, Vincent Herbert.

Some people might have imagined that Tamar's current boyfriend could become a friend of Vincent. Fans were happy to see the two men together and said this is a test of maturity.



