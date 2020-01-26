Super League 2020: Castleford Tigers, Catalans Dragons, Huddersfield Giants and Hull FC team guide | Rugby League News

%MINIFYHTMLc8d74ebfd46c98f1a56977da2717063f11% %MINIFYHTMLc8d74ebfd46c98f1a56977da2717063f12%





Castleford and Hull FC have Super League play-off ambitions in 2020

In the first of our three-part team guide for the 2020 Super League season, we take a look at Castleford Tigers, Catalans Dragons, Huddersfield Giants and Hull FC …

Castleford Tigers

Daryl Powell and Castleford arrived in the play-offs in 2019

Coach: Daryl Powell

Captain: Michael Shenton

Final 2019: Fifth.

Top scorers of 2019: Attempts – James Clare 15; Points: Peter Mata & # 39; utia 121.

I usually: The jungle Mend-A-Hose (capacity 12,000).

In: Sosaia Feki (Cronulla Sharks), George Griffin, Derrell Olpherts (both Salford Red Devils), Tyla Hepi (Toulouse Olympique), Danny Richardson (St Helens).

Outside: Luke Gale (Leeds Rhinos), Mitch Clark (Wigan Warriors), Jamie Ellis, Greg Minikin, Will Maher (all Hull KR), Cory Aston, Tuoyo Egodo (both London Broncos), Chris Clarkson (Knights of the City of York) , Kieran Gill (Newcastle Thunder).

Danny Richardson moved to Castleford from St Helens

One to watch: Danny Richardson Having left St Helens where his opportunities were limited in 2019, the midfielder will try to prove himself while putting himself in Luke Gale's shoes. The Tigers trust the great things of a Richardson youth association and the exciting Jake Trueman.

Barrie McDermott's opinion: "The Tigers have been regulars in the play-offs in recent seasons under Daryl Powell, but so far the main cutlery has eluded them and they will be eager to change that in 2020."

"They missed Luke Gale, who was ruled out throughout the season due to an injury, in 2019 and now he moved to Leeds, but instead they have recruited Danny Richardson of St Helens and how he connects with him forever- The evolution of Jake Trueman's talent will be crucial to Cas's chances.

"The Powell & # 39; s Tigers team is respected for its expansive and attacking approach and two of its other new signings that could really benefit from that are former Cronulla Sharks Sosaia Feki and Derrell Olpherts, who was a member Salford team key that reached last year's Grand Final.

"Tyla Hepi, who has signed since Olympique Toulouse, could also be a surprise package. However, they don't have a huge squad, so injuries will be a determining factor for Cas."

"Many of their rivals with their eyes on the play-offs have also recruited a lot during the winter and I'm afraid this time they could miss a place in the top five."

Catalan dragons

Steve McNamara and the Catalans have their sights set on a play-off spot in 2020

Coach: Steve McNamara

Captain: Remi Casty.

Final 2019: Seventh.

Top scorers of 2019: Attempts – Fouad Yaha 13; Points – Sam Tomkins 189.

I usually: Stade Gilbert Brutus (11,800 capacity).

In: James Maloney (Penrith Panthers), Joel Tomkins, Josh Drinkwater (both Hull KR), Tom Davies (Wigan Warriors), Jordan Dezaria, Gavin Marguerite (both Toulouse Olympique).

Outside: Greg Bird (retired), Jodie Broughton (Halifax), Tony Gigot (released), Kenny Edwards (Huddersfield Giants), Matty Smith (Widnes Vikings), Brayden Wiliame (Dragons of St. George Illawarra).

James Maloney is one of Man of Steel's first favorites

One to watch: James Maloney An Australian international and a member of the New South Wales team that won the State of Origin series last year, the midfielder is among the first favorites to win the Man of Steel award and his game management will be key to Catalans

Brian Carney's opinion: "The Catalans have a new half-turn society when Josh Drinkwater returns to the club after a successful first period and probably joins the best game manager that will have the competition at James Maloney."

"I don't think anyone touches them when it comes to that. They will have a general in the field like no other, so the control for the Catalans will not be a problem. What could be a problem is someone who is a point of difference in the attack.

"They had Kenny Edwards and Tony Gigot last year, but they are both gone and I want to see who will be the player that separates other teams. Through Maloney, Drinkwater, Sam Tomkins and Michael McIlorum they can handle strategically in big games, but Who will be able to open an open game?

"But all the ingredients are there and they are a team that probably needs to deliver in the league."

Huddersfield Giants

Simon Woolford will seek more consistent Huddersfield performances in 2020

Coach: Simon Woolford

Captain: Aidan Sezer

Final 2019: 10th

Top scorers of 2019: Attempts: Jermaine McGillvary 17; Points – Oliver Russell 79.

I usually: John Smith Stadium & # 39; s (capacity 24,169).

In: Aidan Sezer (Canberra), Ashton Golding, Owen Trout (both Leeds), James Gavet (Newcastle Knights), Kenny Edwards (Catalans).

Outside: Alex Mellor, Kruise Leeming (both Leeds Rhinos), Scott Grix (Halifax), Sebastine Ikahihifo (Salford Red Devils, loan), Dale Ferguson (Featherstone Rovers), Matt Frawley (Canberra Raiders).

Aidan Sezer will captain Huddersfield in 2020

One to watch: Aidan Sezer The fact that he was appointed captain by head coach Simon Woolford shortly after arriving at the Giants shows how highly appreciated the former Canberra Raiders and Sezer midfielder will be considered to provide some spark to the Huddersfield attack in 2020.

Phil Clarke's opinion: "Last January, I had the Giants as play-off contenders, but they had a bit of luck to avoid relegation. I expected them to get a better value from Akuila Uate and they need much more than the five attempts he scored in 2019 if They want feature in the upper half of the table.

"They also need to start stronger games. If they look at the first 20 minutes of all their games in 2019, they will see that they conceded a total of 36 attempts and managed to score only 19 in that same quarter."

"It is as if they had put all their chips at No. 7 on roulette in the rugby league by signing Aidan Sezer and if he does not appear they are in trouble. Still, life is a bet and I can see why I have gone For a new game maker.

"Their defense is reasonable, not so many tackles are lost, but they need to find a way to score more attempts. I'm not sure if it was a lack of ambition or rhythm, but they seemed to play very conservatively in most games and it is possible that I should take some more risks in possession this year.

"They have done well by creating a path for their young players to enter the first team and they have told me that Jordan Paga is one of those who must be careful in 2020."

FC Helmet

Lee Radford has strengthened the Hull FC pack during the winter

Coach: Lee Radford

Captain: Danny Houghton

Final 2019: Sixth.

Top scorers of 2019: Attempts – Ratu Naulago 13; Points – Marc Sneyd 223.

I usually: KCOM Stadium (capacity 25,586).

In: Ligi Sao (New Zealand Warriors), Manu Ma & # 39; u (Paramatta Eels), Josh Jones (Salford Red Devils), Adam Swift (St Helens), Mahe Fonua (Wests Tigers), Jordan Johnstone (Widnes Vikings), Joe Cator (Leigh Centuriones).

Outside: Sika Manu, Mark Minichiello, Micky Paea (all retired), Jez Litten, Dean Hadley (both Hull KR), Joe Westerman (Wakefield Trinity), Danny Washbrook (York City Knights), Jack Logan (Doncaster), Levy Nzoungou (Bradford Bulls , via Albi), Chris Green (Wakefield Trinity), Lewis Bienek, Cameron Scott (both Leigh Centurions, loan).

Josh Jones will be eager to continue where he left off in 2019 after joining Hull FC

One to watch: Josh Jones Manu Ma & # 39; u, nicknamed & # 39; the Tongan Terminator & # 39 ;, has captured the majority of Hull headlines in terms of their new recruits, but forward Jones was a vital component of Salford Red Devils' success in 2019 and could have a big impact on the KCOM stadium too.

Terry O & # 39; Connor's opinion: "This is probably the strongest Hull FC team I've seen in many years and the goal within your group should be to win some cutlery this year, maybe even finish at the top of the Super League."

"Can they be the most consistent week after week? We'll have to wait and see, but I think Lee Radford has done a decent job there and, with the team he has now, has put himself a little under pressure." .

"They had talent in the spine last year, but if you look at the power they have with NRL and Josh Jones recruiting, they look formidable."

"They probably also signed the scariest player in the rugby league in Manu Ma & # 39; u. I think if I looked at him in the tunnel, he would pull a hamstring out to the field!

"Not only are they big, skilled and powerful, but they're also intimidating and I think that's why Lee has put that side together."