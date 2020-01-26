Street Dancer 3D accelerates at the counter

Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor have returned to dance in our hearts with Street Dancer 3D. Directed by Remo D’Souza, the film is based on the rivalry between Indo-Pak during an international dance battle.

Street Dancer 3D opened with a good collection of Rs. Rs 10.26 million on Friday. Gaining momentum and demonstrating that the masses love this dance drama, the film earned Rs. Rs 13.21 million on Saturday, bringing its total to Rs. 23.47 crore in just two days.

Despite the tough competition of Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior and Panga at the ticket counters, Street Dancer 3D is getting good numbers.