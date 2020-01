%MINIFYHTML7f2b7ab0ddae8e615d45e21a1e73540b11% %MINIFYHTML7f2b7ab0ddae8e615d45e21a1e73540b12%

A new documentary – I can't bury my father – from Gambia addresses the alleged torture and killing of opponents by the government of former leader Yayha Jammeh.

The families of the victims say they still expect justice.

Nicolas Haque, from Al Jazeera, reports from neighboring Dakar, Senegal.